30 Artificial Christmas Trees Because No One Wants a Charlie Brown Tree

“I won’t let all this commercialism ruin my Christmas.” Okay Charlie Brown, not everyone has the means to go and chop down a fresh Christmas tree. There’s nothing wrong with an artificial Christmas tree. Maybe one day my future husband will be willing to cut down a real pine tree for our family, but for now, I’ll be happy with an artificial tree.

There are actually perks to buying artificial trees. One, you don’t have to throw away your faux Christmas tree. Just throw it in the box it came in, and store it in the garage or basement. Two, you can buy a pre-lit Christmas tree. Not having to buy LED lights is a win. Lastly, you don’t have to go through the labor of recycling your pine tree. That is enough for me to stick to artificial trees. If you’re also a fan of the simplicity of fake trees, you’ll love these.

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees

A standard green Christmas tree is great if you’re looking to keep your Christmas decor traditional.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? If you’re looking to change up your Christmas tree color and don’t want it to seem too edgy, white is a good choice.

Thankfully, this tree is pre-lit. No need to detangle the Christmas lights in your storage!

Small Christmas trees are perfect for small places. Or, you can put trees throughout your house!

Pink trees are my favorite!

If you’re not a fan of multicolor lights, you’ll like this one. It has clear lights and stands 6.5 feet tall.

This tree looks huge. You can choose between multiple sizes, but if you like wide trees, check out Balsam Hill.

says thistree is fire resistant. If that’s an important factor for you, get this one.

I’m a big fan of pink trees, and I have yet to see a rose gold tree until now. I’m obsessed!

Warm white lights look so pretty when you turn the lights off in the living room! Quick tip, they look fantastic when you leave your blinds up and have your Christmas tree next to the window.

I recommendif you don’t want to set up a bulky tree. You get the best of both worlds with this tree. It’s small, and has pre-lit lights.

Silver trees are beauties. I’ve never been into the pencil tree look, but they are convenient for small living rooms.

Tabletop trees are perfect for offices, kitchens, or small living rooms. It is too cute!

Here’s a tiny white Christmas tree if you prefer them over green trees.

Goplus lets you choose from a blue, champagne, or silver tree. I’m leaning towards blue!

I’m kind of lazy, so I really like pre-lit trees.

Here’s an eco-friendly tree ! It’s made from recycled plastic. I have to say, that’s pretty awesome.

This tree is fake, but there was effort put in to make it look real. It has pine cone decorations.

Okay, this tree is ahead of its time. It has a timer for the LED lights. I love turning the tree lights on once it’s dark out, but don’t need it on all night.

I’m a fan of the snowy look. Snow is a rare sighting in Texas, so I’ll set for artificial snow.

Pre-lit for the win!

This tree looks kind of skinny, but if you go overboard on ornaments (I do) this might work.

“Feel real” branch tips huh? We shall see!

You can choose between a tree with clear lights, LED clear lights, and unlit. Perfect for those who are picky about lights.

To my fellow Southerns, here’s our option for the White Christmas we probably won’t get this year.

650 lights? Wow. Your eyes will definitely glisten looking at this tree.

Buying a pre-lit Christmas tree is like getting “lit,” before going to the bar. You get to save money. This case, not on booze, but on tree lighting.

Like i mentioned, I’m a little lazy. If you are, you’ll enjoy the foot pedal to turn off the lights.

pretty! Definitely one of my favorites. It’s so

Such a nice shade of blue! I like it.

Shopping for holiday decorations is fun! Just be sure to take tree height into consideration when choosing a tree. Also, don’t forget your tree toppers, tree skirts, and color changing lights. This holiday season is going to be a great one. Shop now for your Christmas tree to officially be in the spirit!