30 Artificial Christmas Trees Because No One Wants a Charlie Brown Tree

Do You Know the Legend of the Hurricane Ghost Called 'The Gray Man?'
“I won’t let all this commercialism ruin my Christmas.” Okay Charlie Brown, not everyone has the means to go and chop down a fresh Christmas tree. There’s nothing wrong with an artificial Christmas tree. Maybe one day my future husband will be willing to cut down a real pine tree for our family, but for now, I’ll be happy with an artificial tree.

There are actually perks to buying artificial trees. One, you don’t have to throw away your faux Christmas tree. Just throw it in the box it came in, and store it in the garage or basement. Two, you can buy a pre-lit Christmas tree. Not having to buy LED lights is a win. Lastly, you don’t have to go through the labor of recycling your pine tree. That is enough for me to stick to artificial trees. If you’re also a fan of the simplicity of fake trees, you’ll love these.

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees

Goplus Artificial Christmas Tree

Goplus Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

A standard green Christmas tree is great if you’re looking to keep your Christmas decor traditional.

2. Goplus White Artificial Christmas Tree

Goplus White Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

Dreaming of a white Christmas? If you’re looking to change up your Christmas tree color and don’t want it to seem too edgy, white is a good choice.

3. Home Heritage Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights

Home Heritage 7.5 Foot Snowdrift Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights
Amazon

Thankfully, this tree is pre-lit. No need to detangle the Christmas lights in your storage!

4. Vickerman Carmel Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

Vickerman 36 Carmel Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Cones and Burlap Base
Amazon

Small Christmas trees are perfect for small places. Or, you can put trees throughout your house!

5. Best Choice Products 6ft Artificial Christmas

Best Choice Products 6ft Artificial Christmas
Amazon

Pink trees are my favorite!

6. Holiday Time Pre-Lit Black Artificial Christmas Tree

Holiday Time Pre-Lit 6.5' Madison Pine Black Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

If you’re not a fan of multicolor lights, you’ll like this one. It has clear lights and stands 6.5 feet tall.

7. Balsam Hill Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

Balsam Hill Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

This tree looks huge. You can choose between multiple sizes, but if you like wide trees, check out Balsam Hill.

8. National Tree 7.5 Foot Kingswood Fir Pencil Tree

National Tree 7.5 Foot Kingswood Fir Pencil Tree
Amazon


National Tree Company says this Christmas tree is fire resistant. If that’s an important factor for you, get this one.

9. Best Choice Products 6ft Artificial Tinsel Christmas Tree

Best Choice Products 6ft Artificial Tinsel Christmas Tree
Amazon

<

I’m a big fan of pink trees, and I have yet to see a rose gold tree until now. I’m obsessed!

10. Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Lit Hinged Artificial Christmas Pine Tree<

Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Lit Hinged Artificial Christmas Pine Tree
Amazon

Warm white lights look so pretty when you turn the lights off in the living room! Quick tip, they look fantastic when you leave your blinds up and have your Christmas tree next to the window.

11. National Tree 4 Foot Kincaid Spruce Tree

National Tree 4 Foot Kincaid Spruce Tree
Amazon


I recommend 4-foot trees if you don’t want to set up a bulky tree. You get the best of both worlds with this tree. It’s small, and has pre-lit lights.

12. Otdair Artificial Christmas Tree

Otdair Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

Silver trees are beauties. I’ve never been into the pencil tree look, but they are convenient for small living rooms.

13. Tabletop Xmas Tree

Tabletop Xmas Tree
Amazon

Tabletop trees are perfect for offices, kitchens, or small living rooms. It is too cute!

14. Darice Unlit Snow White Artificial Christmas Tree

Darice 31533655 Unlit Snow White Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

Here’s a tiny white Christmas tree if you prefer them over green trees.

15. Goplus 6ft Blue Pencil Christmas Tree

Goplus 6ft Blue Pencil Christmas Tree
Amazon

Goplus lets you choose from a blue, champagne, or silver tree. I’m leaning towards blue!

16. HOMAKER Pre-Lit 6ft Artificial Christmas Tree

HOMAKER Pre-Lit 6ft Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

I’m kind of lazy, so I really like pre-lit trees.

17. U-miss 6 ft Eco-Friendly Aspen Fir Christmas Tree

U-miss 6 ft Eco-Friendly Aspen Fir Christmas Tree 1100 Tips
Amazon
Here’s an eco-friendly tree! It’s made from recycled plastic. I have to say, that’s pretty awesome.

18. Senjie Artificial Christmas Tree

Senjie Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

This tree is fake, but there was effort put in to make it look real. It has pine cone decorations.

19. Collapsible 65″ Lighted Christmas Tree

Affordable, Collapsible 65 Lighted Christmas Trees
Amazon

Okay, this tree is ahead of its time. It has a timer for the LED lights. I love turning the tree lights on once it’s dark out, but don’t need it on all night.

20. Vickerman 3Ft. Flocked Alaskan Unlit Christmas Tree

Vickerman 3Ft. Flocked Alaskan Unlite White on Green Christmas Tree
Amazon

I’m a fan of the snowy look. Snow is a rare sighting in Texas, so I’ll set for artificial snow.

21. Bethlehem Lighting Pre-Lit Hunter Fir Christmas Tree

Bethlehem Lighting Pre-Lit Hunter Fir Christmas Tree
Amazon

Pre-lit for the win!

22. Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Puleo International 7.5 Foot Pre-Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

This tree looks kind of skinny, but if you go overboard on ornaments (I do) this might work.

23. National Tree 7 Foot Downswept Douglas Fir Tree

National Tree 7 Foot Feel Real Downswept Douglas Fir Tree
Amazon

“Feel real” branch tips huh? We shall see!

24.

Balsam Hill BH Balsam Fir Premium Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

You can choose between a tree with clear lights, LED clear lights, and unlit. Perfect for those who are picky about lights.

25. Northlight Angel Pine Cones Christmas Tree

Northlight Angel Pine Cones Christmas Tree
Amazon

To my fellow Southerns, here’s our option for the White Christmas we probably won’t get this year.

26. Vickerman 75′ Slim Mixed Country Pine Artificial Christmas

Vickerman 75' Slim Mixed Country Pine Artificial Christmas
Amazon

650 lights? Wow. Your eyes will definitely glisten looking at this tree.

27. Goplus Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Goplus Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

Buying a pre-lit Christmas tree is like getting “lit,” before going to the bar. You get to save money. This case, not on booze, but on tree lighting.

28. Holiday Stuff Classic Evergreen Christmas Tree Pre-lit with LED lights

6 Feet Fine Shape Hinged Classic Evergreen Christmas Tree Pre-lit with LED lights
Amazon

Like i mentioned, I’m a little lazy. If you are, you’ll enjoy the foot pedal to turn off the lights.

29. Vickerman Flocked Sierra Fir Christmas Tree

Vickerman Flocked Sierra Fir Christmas Tree
Amazon

Definitely one of my favorites. It’s so pretty!

30. HomCom 5′ Artificial Holiday Fiber Optic Light Up Christmas Tree

HomCom 5' Artificial Holiday Fiber Optic Light Up Christmas Tree
Amazon

Such a nice shade of blue! I like it.

Shopping for holiday decorations is fun! Just be sure to take tree height into consideration when choosing a tree. Also, don’t forget your tree toppers, tree skirts, and color changing lights. This holiday season is going to be a great one. Shop now for your Christmas tree to officially be in the spirit!

