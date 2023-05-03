All Our Favorite Celebrity Looks from the Met Gala After Parties

While the Met Gala may be one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year, the party doesn’t really begin until after hours. This year, Vogue documented at least 10 after parties in Manhattan. Some were hosted by fashion brands such as Chanel and Cartier, while others were thrown by stars like Dua Lipa and Janelle Monáe.

One thing every gathering had in common? Celebrity outfit changes ranging from gorgeous gowns to laid-back loungewear. Here are our top picks for the best-dressed guests at the 2023 Met Gala after parties!

Videos by Rare

Kerry Washington

Riffing off her Met Gala look, the Little Fires Everywhere star swapped her two-piece gown for a bandeau top with a matching jacket and black pants.

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata proved herself to be the hostess with the most style at her own after party, where she changed into her third look of the night. She’d already donned a sheer ensemble right after the gala, according to People.

Margot Robbie

After stunning on the red carpet with her vintage Chanel gown, the Barbie actress slipped into a simple black and white minidress for her night on the town.

Karlie Kloss

Visible lingerie seems to have been a theme at the Met Gala after parties this year, but Karlie Kloss’s pregnancy-friendly, sheer babydoll outfit had to be one of the cutest variations.

Kylie Jenner

Some celebrities use the Met Gala after parties as an opportunity to change into something a little more comfy, but Kylie Jenner only upped the ante in this glamorous black and white gown.

Simu Liu

The Kim’s Convenience actor changed into an all-black outfit with a ruched shirt that looked equal parts elegant and comfy.

Dua Lipa

The Future Nostalgia singer hosted her after party at Virgo in a matching sports bra and bike-shorts combo that she elevated with layers upon layers of necklaces and other accessories.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor showed up to the after parties in a sharp tweed outfit that could be described as a sexy Karl Lagerfeld cosplay.

Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo

Pop stars Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo showed off their adorable BFF style at the Met Gala after parties in complementary colors.