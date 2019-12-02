The Best Amazon Deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Cyber Monday 2019 is officially here! This is the day where many of us choose to get our Christmas shopping done in peace. Cyber Monday deals are strictly online. That’s right. No need to rush to your favorite stores for the best deals and get into unwanted fights. This isn’t like the Popeye’s chicken sandwich comeback. Trust me, there are enough Cyber Monday deals for everyone.
No need to sweat about missing out on Black Friday deals. I definitely spent Thanksgiving day and the day after recovering from a food coma, not running through aisles at Walmart and Target for Black Friday sales and doorbusters. I knew I could count on Amazon for the best Cyber Monday deals.
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Headphones
COWIN SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
If you do any traveling, you’ll need these. Especially for airplanes. Get them for $69.99 today only.
- Savings:$40.00
Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – Black – MV6Y2LL/A
These wireless headphones are perfect for handling phone calls without having to pull out your phone. Use your earbud to answer or decline calls. $195.95 today only.
- Savings: $50
Apple
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)
A 128GB iPad for only $329? Not bad at all!
- Savings: $100
Apple Pencil
- Savings: $20
TV Deals and Streaming Devices
Samsung Electronics 4K Smart LED TV (2018), 55″
- Savings: $50.00
Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built-in, includes Alexa Voice Remote
Stream Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, and more with a Fire TV stick. It’s compatible with HD TVs with a HDMI input. Get it for $19.99.
- Savings: $20.99
Bose
Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker, works with Alexa – Black
If you have an Alexa device like the Echo Dot, you’ll love this speaker. Asking Alexa to play your favorite songs while you’re busy in the kitchen is the best. Get it for $99.00.
- Savings: $100.00
If you’re the one with a portable bluetooth speaker that means you get to be the DJ at any event. Who doesn’t love playing their own music at family gatherings? It’s available today for only $239.00.
- Savings: $60.00
Laptop Deals
Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, 14-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, MediaTek
Treat yourself to a new laptop. It’s only $219.00, which is a great price from Lenovo. Unless you need a laptop-compatible with your iPhone and need to run multiple programs, skip out on the Apple Macbook Air and save your money.
- Savings: $68.19
Dell Inspiron 15|Amd Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Proc W/Radeon Vega 8 Graphics|8Gb
If you need a laptop for basic needs (paying bills, shopping, surfing the web) you’ll like this laptop. It doesn’t have any touchscreen features, but it gets the job done. Get it for $413.95 today only.
- Savings: $136.04.
Gaming
Xbox One X 1TB Console – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Surely this is what a handful of teenagers are asking for this Christmas. If your little one prefers the Xbox One over the Playstation 4, they’ll love this. Get this system and video game bundle for $349.00.
- Savings: $150.00
Xbox One Power Supply Block Replacement Adapter AC Power Cord Cable for Microsoft Xbox One
Get a power brick compatible with an Xbox One at the low price of $21.99.
- Savings: $5.00
Smart Speakers and Smartphones
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Sandstone
- Savings: $27.99.
- Savings: $200.00