The Best Amazon Deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Cyber Monday 2019 is officially here! This is the day where many of us choose to get our Christmas shopping done in peace. Cyber Monday deals are strictly online. That’s right. No need to rush to your favorite stores for the best deals and get into unwanted fights. This isn’t like the Popeye’s chicken sandwich comeback. Trust me, there are enough Cyber Monday deals for everyone.

No need to sweat about missing out on Black Friday deals. I definitely spent Thanksgiving day and the day after recovering from a food coma, not running through aisles at Walmart and Target for Black Friday sales and doorbusters. I knew I could count on Amazon for the best Cyber Monday deals.

Best Cyber Monday Deals

Headphones

COWIN SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

COWIN SE7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Headphones
Amazon

If you do any traveling, you’ll need these. Especially for airplanes. Get them for $69.99 today only.

  • Savings:$40.00

Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – Black – MV6Y2LL/A

Powerbeats Pro - Totally Wireless Earphones - Black - MV6Y2LL:A
Amazon

These wireless headphones are perfect for handling phone calls without having to pull out your phone. Use your earbud to answer or decline calls. $195.95 today only.

  • Savings: $50

Apple

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
Amazon

A 128GB iPad for only $329? Not bad at all!

  • Savings: $100

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil
Amazon
Browse your new Apple iPad with a pencil compatible with your device.
  • Savings: $20

TV Deals and Streaming Devices

If you haven’t caught on, Smart TVs make streaming the best experience. Connect your Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, and more to a smart TV.
  • Savings: $50.00

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built-in, includes Alexa Voice Remote

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy set-up, released 2019
Amazon

Stream Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, and more with a Fire TV stick. It’s compatible with HD TVs with a HDMI input. Get it for $19.99.

  • Savings: $20.99

Bose

Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker, works with Alexa – Black

Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker, works with Alexa - Black
Amazon

If you have an Alexa device like the Echo Dot, you’ll love this speaker. Asking Alexa to play your favorite songs while you’re busy in the kitchen is the best. Get it for $99.00.

  • Savings: $100.00

If you’re the one with a portable bluetooth speaker that means you get to be the DJ at any event. Who doesn’t love playing their own music at family gatherings? It’s available today for only $239.00.

  • Savings: $60.00

Laptop Deals

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, 14-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, MediaTek

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, 14-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, MediaTek
Amazon

Treat yourself to a new laptop. It’s only $219.00, which is a great price from Lenovo. Unless you need a laptop-compatible with your iPhone and need to run multiple programs, skip out on the Apple Macbook Air and save your money.

  • Savings: $68.19

Dell Inspiron 15|Amd Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Proc W/Radeon Vega 8 Graphics|8Gb

Dell Inspiron 15|Amd Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Proc W/Radeon Vega 8 Graphics|8Gb|256Gb|15.6-Inch FHD (1920 X 1080)
Amazon

If you need a laptop for basic needs (paying bills, shopping, surfing the web) you’ll like this laptop. It doesn’t have any touchscreen features, but it gets the job done. Get it for $413.95 today only.

  • Savings: $136.04.

Gaming

Xbox One X 1TB Console – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Amazon

Surely this is what a handful of teenagers are asking for this Christmas. If your little one prefers the Xbox One over the Playstation 4, they’ll love this. Get this system and video game bundle for $349.00.

  • Savings: $150.00

Xbox One Power Supply Block Replacement Adapter AC Power Cord Cable for Microsoft Xbox One

Xbox One Power Supply Xbox One Power Brick Power Box Power Block Replacement Adapter AC Power Cord Cable for Microsoft Xbox One
Amazon

Get a power brick compatible with an Xbox One at the low price of $21.99.

  • Savings: $5.00

Smart Speakers and Smartphones

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Sandstone

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Sandstone
Amazon
Stream your favorite music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. Voice control is something else! You get to control your lights, thermostats, and more. It’s $22 today, so get yours now.
  • Savings: $27.99.
I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Google Pixel and Google Assistant feature on it. I’ve been team iPhone for a long time, but if I were to ever make the switch, it’d be to a Google Pixel. It’s priced at $599.00, which is much cheaper than newest iPhone models.
  • Savings: $200.00
Amazon is definitely my go-to for a great Cyber Monday sale. Although, Target and Walmart are still great sources. You’ll find great deals on the Apple Watch Series, AirPods, Nintendo Switch, smartphones and more.
These should be some of the lowest prices on electronics you’ll see until late next year. Good luck with Cyber Week, hopefully, you get to cross a bunch of things off Christmas lists. If all else fails, gift cards are always nice.

Watch Now: Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a “Polar Coaster Winter” in 2020

