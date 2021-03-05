I’m not sure if I could guess any 60s theme song just based on a few notes, but as soon as I hear that whistle coming from the TV, I know it’s time for The Andy Griffith Show reruns. Thank God for the few channels and streaming services that keep the spirit of The Andy Griffith Show alive. There’s nothing better than catching a few episodes on a Saturday morning! If you love rewatching the beloved television show, then you’re going to love these Andy Griffith coffee mugs.
Not only can you buy digital episodes and DVDs of The Andy Griffith Show on Amazon, but you can also find unique Andy Griffith fan merchandise. There are T-shirts, trivia, ornaments, and blankets, but Andy Griffith drinkware is the best! Here are some of our favorite Amazon has to offer.
Andy Griffith Coffee Mug
“I’d rather be in Mayberry.” I know that’s right. Grab this 11-oz ceramic mug today for only $14.99. The white ceramic mug has a perfect five-star rating, so the graphic must be high-quality!
2. CafePress Andy Griffith Show Mug Unique Coffee Mug, Coffee Cup
You can find the TV show on Amazon today! Stream your favorite episodes and enjoy a cup of coffee from your new ceramic coffee mug. When it’s cold outside, grab your favorite top-shelf whiskey and spike your hot chocolate. It’s yummy! (Thank me later.)
3. Make America Mayberry Again Mama Andy Griffith Trump Gear Ceramic Mug 15oz (Black;15oz)
This 15-oz coffee mug is too funny! I bet Aunt Bee would’ve loved this.
4. JKHIUAH – Single, Taken, Mentally Dating Barney Fife Coffee Mug – Gift Idea For Any The Andy Griffith Show TV Series Fan, Lover
This retro mug is too funny!