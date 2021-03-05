I’m not sure if I could guess any 60s theme song just based on a few notes, but as soon as I hear that whistle coming from the TV, I know it’s time for The Andy Griffith Show reruns. Thank God for the few channels and streaming services that keep the spirit of The Andy Griffith Show alive. There’s nothing better than catching a few episodes on a Saturday morning! If you love rewatching the beloved television show, then you’re going to love these Andy Griffith coffee mugs.

Not only can you buy digital episodes and DVDs of The Andy Griffith Show on Amazon, but you can also find unique Andy Griffith fan merchandise. There are T-shirts, trivia, ornaments, and blankets, but Andy Griffith drinkware is the best! Here are some of our favorite Amazon has to offer.

Andy Griffith Coffee Mug