Anson and Kaitlyn are back to teach you about light refraction. This simple experiment only requires a few items and doesn’t take much time at all.





For this experiment, you will need the following items:

Water

A clear container

Picture of an arrow

Directions:

Fill your clear container with water. Have someone stand on the opposite of the clear container (like Tyson in the video). Slowly move the arrow forward and backwards at the back of your water-filled container. Watch the arrow flip!

TIP: This experiment is all about perspective. If the person on the opposite side of the container cannot see the arrow flip, have them move around while the arrow is being moved.

What’s happening?

“Refraction is the bending of light when it goes from one medium to another. This direction change is caused by a change in speed. When light travels from air into water, it slows down, making the arrow look as if it has flipped. Pretty cool, huh?”