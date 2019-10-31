Man Tries to Open Bank Account With Fake $1M Bill

I’m not sure if people are actually getting smarter, but they definitely are getting funnier. Perhaps, in reality, we’re all just getting a bit more desperate.

This week in Lincoln, Nebraska, a man attempted to open a checking account with fake money. More specifically he wanted an open bank account to deposit his $1 MILLION DOLLAR BILL into. Ahem. First of all, I’m pretty sure we don’t have those in public circulation *or at all*. Further, the largest denomination note ever issued was a $10,000 bill. So, still not plausible.

The man and the tellers disagreed about the bill's status as legal tender https://t.co/bfXmPHAGRv — HuffPost Weird News (@HuffPostWeird) October 30, 2019

The Pinnacle Bank branch staff notified police on Monday morning of the situation. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the man seemed to be truly convinced that his million-dollar bill real. The bank employees at the Pinnacle Bank branch did not let the man deposit his large bill. All of the tellers’ attempts to tell him that the bill was fake fell on deaf ears. The situation resolved as well as it could have. Eventually, the man left the bank branch, with his “money”, but without a “new account”.

Currently, Nebraska police officers are checking surveillance video in an attempt to identify the man from the Monday morning incident. They are worried about his wellbeing, welfare, and that he may have been the victim of a crime. This is all the information known on the incident at this time.