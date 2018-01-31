This little trick definitely won’t leave your audience cold! (Get it?)

We recommend saving it for home, because it does require a little prep work that you won’t be able to do at the bar.





All you’ll need is an empty beer bottle and a coin.

RELATED: How many pennies can you add to a full wine glass before it overflows?

Bet your friends that you can make the coin move from the top of the beer bottle — even when you’re not in the room.

Sounds impossible? Just watch.

Looking for more bar tricks? Start here.