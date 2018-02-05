This is one Bar Trick that’ll never leave you empty-handed!

Balance two coins on opposite sides of a glass’s rim, then challenge your friends to lift the glass with just two fingers, without allowing the coins to fall.





When they inevitably give up, just show them how it’s done.

Make sure there’s more money than just two coins riding on this bet, because you’re almost guaranteed to win!

