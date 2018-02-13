Menu
Creative Commons Read this Next

New study on relationships has some good news for single people
Advertisement

How can a cat toy make you the most popular person in the bar?

This little trick seems to defy the laws of gravity — but it’s really just simple physics.


RELATED: With just one simple move, you can make a beer can fly

To pull it off, you’ll need a wine glass, a small bouncy ball, and a straw. Bet your friends that you can move the ball from one side of the straw to the other without touching it.

When nobody can guess what to do, just create a little tornado in the wine glass and watch their jaws drop.

Looking for more bar tricks? Start here.

Dan Yar About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The 2018 Olympics are well under way, but one of the Games’ biggest sponsors is conspicuously absent

The 2018 Olympics are well under way, but one of the Games’ biggest sponsors is conspicuously absent

New study on relationships has some good news for single people

New study on relationships has some good news for single people

After witnessing a DUI death, she found an unlikely career as a hard of hearing Uber driver

After witnessing a DUI death, she found an unlikely career as a hard of hearing Uber driver

It started as a business meeting, but it quickly became so much more

It started as a business meeting, but it quickly became so much more

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement