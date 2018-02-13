How can a cat toy make you the most popular person in the bar?

This little trick seems to defy the laws of gravity — but it’s really just simple physics.





RELATED: With just one simple move, you can make a beer can fly

To pull it off, you’ll need a wine glass, a small bouncy ball, and a straw. Bet your friends that you can move the ball from one side of the straw to the other without touching it.

When nobody can guess what to do, just create a little tornado in the wine glass and watch their jaws drop.

Looking for more bar tricks? Start here.