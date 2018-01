We usually don’t advocate playing with matches, but this is one way to do it without getting hurt.

To pull off this trick, you’ll just need nine matches and a good sense of humor.





Bet your friends that, in just two moves, you can rearrange the matches so they go from spelling “100” to spelling “CAT.”

There’s a bit of a trick to it, so watch closely!

