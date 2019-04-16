A single mother in Missouri is going viral, but unfortunately, not for the right reasons. The mother revealed that she was devastated after a botched microblading treatment left her with four botched eyebrows! According to Jami Ledbetter, she was born without brows, which is why she was excited when her daughters bought her a Groupon voucher to get her eyebrows semi-permanently tattooed last November.

Microblading is a tattooing beauty technique used to create the illusion of fuller brows by using a handheld tool to manually draw strokes with a tiny needle or a small blade. The procedure shouldn’t hurt since a numbing cream is applied before, but it may take up to a month to fully heal and the swelling to come down. Similar to the way a regular tattoo heals.

The mother stated that after her microblading session, she was too embarrassed to leave her house after the discounted procedure went terribly wrong and would only go to work and the grocery store in fear of anyone seeing her botched brows. Ledbetter initially believed she was having a treatment performed by a “certified” microblader, but the practice itself isn’t regulated in the State of Missouri.

“I would never wish this on my worst enemy. What it’s done to my self-confidence, it’s been hard. I was devastated. I was even dating a guy, and he stopped dating me at that point. It was pretty painful. I tried to have a good attitude, but it burned a lot. It kind of felt bruised.”

After attempting and failing to conceal the eyebrows with makeup, she was eventually referred to a licensed tattoo artist who owns the salon ‘Spot On Beauty’ in Lee’s Summit. She met up with Kara Gutierrez, who specializes in permanent cosmetics, including tattoo removal, and was stunned when she was how badly Ledbetter’s brows were. The tattoo artist was able to remove the mother’s brows with a product called LI-FT, a pigment lightening solution that’s tattooed in the bad ink. Unfortunately, Ledbetter had to pay more than $1,000 for the removal procedure.

I guess this can be a learning lesson for all of us…make sure to double check the reviews ladies and gentlemen! That’s the best way to avoid, dare I say, a disaster. Unless you want crazy brows, then by all means, go crazy! These new cosmetic procedures can sure be tricky!