Are you a stylish woman but groom yourself with the diligence and frequency of an unsupervised 14-year-old boy? Bad news! There might be bugs living on your eyes.

Optometrists say they’re seeing an increase in cases of “lash lice” or Demodex, as they’re known medically, because women aren’t washing their fake eyelashes. It might seem odd that women would risk having tiny little filthy bugs crawling all over their eyeballs but don’t worry there’s a good explanation. They’re afraid that if they wash their eyes while they have eyelash extensions in the extensions will fall out. That is, apparently, a fate worse than having an eyeball infestation.

(Eyelash extensions retail for about $9 on Amazon, by the way.)





So how can you prevent a colony of insects from making a home on your face if you aspire to the have long full lashes God denied you? Believe it or not you don't need to use a whole bar of Dial on your eyes every time you shower. Just wash with some tea tree oil. That's all, according to doctors. It seems pretty excessive that a doctor needed to tell anyone this. Could this not have been Googled? How did we end up with the only two options for people wearing eyelash extensions being either blast your eyes with soap or keep yourself so unwashed that bugs start living on your eyes?





This is a good rule of thumb everyone should follow by the way. Does something seem weird? Do you not know the answer to a question you have? Do you have any sort of query whatsoever? Pull out the supercomputer you carry around in your pocket or purse and type this thought into the website that can literally answer any question. So much easier than getting face crabs.