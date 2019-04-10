It’s no secret that Mayo makes a great extra addition to any sandwich. Need to sauce it up a little bit? Sure, add in a spoonful and you’re set. But to your hair? My gosh, what has this world turned into.

Turns out, Ellko, who is known for her beauty youtube videos decided to do just that. The ‘self-proclaimed beauty hack tester’ tried out an at-home deep conditioner treatment using household items, including mayo. Her, let’s say weird, hair treatment had Mayo because according to her, it contains oil and proteins, which make it a good candidate for conditioning. But, does it work? Well, just watch to see how it goes.

SHOCKER! It worked. Holy cow, who would have thought. I wouldn’t. Let’s face it, it’s mayo for crying out loud. So gross, but apparently so good for your hair.

Believe it or not, people do this often since Mayo can enrich your strands with oil, conditioning dry hair, and makes it glossier than ever. It is important to note that you should only try this on damp hair. If your hair is dry, the mayonnaise will be as hard to rinse out like chewing gum. Nobody wants that.

So, if you are curious and want to try it out for yourself, here’s how to make the perfect Mayonnaise hair mask:

Wet your hair Apply a cup of mayonnaise like you would apply some hair conditioner Evenly distribute the mayo until your hair is saturated Put on a shower cap to trap the heat Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. You can also use a hair dryer if you are in a hurry, but it’s recommended to let your damp hair to dry on its own to avoid those pesky split ends. Last, rinse with any hair conditioner you want, and you’re done! Home remedies for the win!

So yeah, there you have it, step by step. If you’re curious to see if Mayo can benefit your hair, my advice is to just try it. Go ahead and get your favorite brand, mine is Duke’s Mayonnaise because it’s so tasty (don’t eat it while applying), and give it ago. Healthy hair? Sure, I’ll take it!

Of course, I’m not saying that this will definitely work for you, but I mean, it couldn’t hurt to try. The worst that could happen is you smell like mayo for a few hours. If that’s the case, then just shower again.

Note: You can also add some coconut oil, olive oil, or apple cider vinegar to mask the smell of mayonnaise. Did you know that apple cider vinegar is also good for head lice? Yup, so many products to keep your natural hair clean and healthy! Happy deep conditioning, friends.