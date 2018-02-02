If the idea of creating a gorgeous smokey eye has always intimidated you, this beginner’s tutorial is for you. It doesn’t have to be hard to layer the colors into the perfect look, but there are some tricks that can make all the difference in how it turns out.





Makeup artist Roxxette Arisa shows us exactly how to create the classic look in only five steps.

The key is creating a gradient effect using both brown and black shadows. Combing the two colors is the secret to getting the perfect eye shadow instead of looking like you’ve been in a fight.