With all the new products on the market these days, it’s easy to forget that people for generations have prevented wrinkles without them.





Reach back in time with blogger Patry Jordan English as she shares some life hacks from her grandmother.

RELATED: Woman’s story about her roommate using her expensive skincare products is stressing us out

All the hacks use things you probably already have around the house. For example, mint tea makes a perfect toner for your face. Or you can make an antioxidant-packed mask with wine and honey.

Who knew rubbing a tomato on your face could de-puff your eyes? Granny did!