Death is unavoidable unless you are a cyborg or Betty White. So why not go out with a bang, or in this case, a glittery bed to lay down to rest one last time?

That’s right, The Glitter Coffin Company (There’s literally no ambiguity to their company name AT ALL), based in Plymouth across the pond in Britain, are designing sparkly coffins for stylish funerals across the UK.

The company was started by Chris and Dawn Nicholls who also own The Glitter Furniture Company, which by the way, sell everything from Christmas decorations to full sofas covered in glitter. The founders came up with the idea about a year ago, and since they started producing them, the company has supplied 15 coffins to patrons across the UK. The company is now sending out samples to various funeral directors hoping to get some more sales before the end of the year.

Customers are already sharing their gratitude to the company and how their coffins helped show the beauty of their loved ones one last time. Claire Savvas shared a post on the company’s Facebook page, stating, “Thank you all so much for helping make our mums funeral a special and magical day. She got a send off in first class style in the most amazingly sparkly pink coffin. Mum would be proud.”

Coffins can be simple or outright outrageous to fit the personality of their patron. The Glitter Coffin Company sells its coffins online in a variety of beautiful colors, however, you’ll have to contact the company directly to get a price quote depending on the color you desire. According to the manufacturer, the coffins are covered in the same glitter you’ll find on Jimmy Choo shoes, making these coffins cost a pretty penny.

If a glitter coffin isn’t in your price range, the smaller ash boxes are only £169.99. The company also offers glitter ash boxes for your furry best friends, just in case you want to display your dog’s ashes on the mantle in a shiny box.