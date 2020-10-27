You might think ‘As Seen on TV’ products are really cool, too good to be true, a little weird, or a mix of all three. No doubt about it, infomercials are a bit cheesy, so it can be hard to take these gadgets seriously sometimes. However, there are some new products out there you’ll actually like.

We rounded up five of the best As Seen on TV products. Don’t knock them until you try them. You never know, one of these products might be perfect for everyday use.

Best As Seen on TV Products

It’s not the most stylish wallet, but it has quite the benefits. This military-inspired wallet has RFID lining that protects you from credit card theft. It’s flame-resistant, tough, and slim. Connect the tac wallet to your belt so it can’t be stolen. This is the perfect wallet to take to sporting events.

You might be punching the air every time you have to put those low-quality masks on. Step up your mask game with this copper-infused mask that keeps you face cool all day. It has thermal regulation and moisture-wicking materials.

It also provides UPF sun protection. It’s reversible, so sport this mask in two different designs. It’s available at the low price of $12.95.

Those disinfecting wipes would last much longer if you invested in this $20 UV-C sanitizing wand. It works on any surface and kills 99.9% of viruses, germs, and bacteria. Use it on remotes, electronics, and more. It’s a great option if you’re trying to cut down on chemical cleaning for kids and pets. (Or the whole family.)

Not only is your excellent for your own home, but this would be a great automotive tool! I would use this to clean up items that are often touched. (Seatbelt buckle, review mirror, etc.) Hey, you can never be too safe with covid-19.

Okay, this is one of those products that seems a little goofy at first. These eyeglasses are perfect for late-night reading. They have 160% magnification and reduce eye strain, so that you can work longer.

The LED light is going to come in handy. They’re perfect for sewing, reading small print, and more.

Ditch the cookware and stovetop. You can now have boiled eggs with the help of a microwave. Just put fresh eggs in the Egg Pod and place them in the microwave. After they’re done cooking, shake the Egg Pod until the shells slide right off. It is dishwasher safe, which is a significant plus.

If you love egg sandwiches, I bet you’ll love this gadget.

Which one is your favorite? The UV-C wand is just so needed right now, so I’ll have to go with that one.