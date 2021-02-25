As a kid, I loved a good ol’ game of chicken fight and Marco Polo in the pool. Oh, don’t act like fighting and playing tag in the water wasn’t fun! Even as an adult, I’m still down for a game of chicken fight with my sisters. However, I’m down for other games such as pool volleyball or basketball, which is why I gathered 10 of the best pool toys for springtime and summer fun.
When I’m not floating down the river with a beer in my hand this summer, I’ll most likely be chilling at the pool with friends. To make our summer afternoon a bit more exciting, I’ll be bringing these pool toys (and White Claws) to the pool. See which ones you and your family will like as well.
What this list includes: beer pong and diving toys for kids. What this list doesn’t include: flamingo and unicorn pool floats.
Best Pool Toys
Forget sippin’ on beers poolside! Bring the beer to the pool with an inflatable beer pong set. This heavy-duty floating table has drink holders and a double-reinforced cooler.
Fabo gave it five stars and wrote, “Ok so I live in Texas where it is miserable outside because of the heat so I spend a lot of time in the pool and finally got to use this awesome table. It is 6’x3’ so it’s full size. Also has the little cooler compartment in the middle for your beer. Definitely a must for those pool parties!”
2. SwimWays 2 In 1 Pool Sport Combo Set – Outdoor Volleyball & Basketball Net For Swimming Pool – os
Can’t choose between an inflatable volleyball game or basketball hoop? Get both. This 2-in-1 game is perfect for kiddos and adults. It’s easy to assemble, and no tools are required to set it up. The combo set comes with a volleyball net, one volleyball, two basketball hoops/base, and one basketball.
A customer gave it a perfect rating and said, “This pool game set is loads of fun! The flexibility of having two games (basketball or volleyball) in one is nice too. Of course, with the supplied parts, you can only setup one game at a time, but it is pretty easy to change back and forth.”
3. Watermelon Ball – The Ultimate Swimming Pool Game | Pool Ball for Under Water Passing, Dribbling, Diving and Pool Games for Teens, Kids, or Adults | 9 in. Ball Fills with Water
Forget beach balls, grab a watermelon. Okay, I know this game looks silly, but it looks like lots of fun. Players can dribble, kick, and pass the ball 10 feet underwater. The ball stays at the bottom of the pool when dropped, so it works as a diving game too.
Jennifer said, “Adults and kids alike enjoy it but it was the biggest hit with my 17-year-old son and his friends. I find myself playing with it even when I’m alone in the pool and, because of its weight it works pretty well for in or out of water arm workouts. It’s sturdy, well-made and will definitely remain a fixture in our pool.”
4. SwimWays Finding Dory Mr. Ray’s Dive and Catch Game
Little ones love diving games! Toss the characters into the pool and let the kids find the Disney characters. It’s a great game for kids to practice their swimming skills. If you’re trying to get your kids to enjoy some pool time without floaties, this game could come in handy.
A customer said, “Very cute! The little fishes are made out of different plastics, so some sink all the way very quickly; others sink slowly; and a couple float. This is an awesome toy for our little developing swimmer. Not to mention he’s crazy about Finding Nemo (what 4 year old isn’t).”
5. Chicken Fight Inflatable Pool Float Game Set – Includes 2 Giant Battle Ride-Ons – Flip Your Friends to Win! – for Kids and Adults
Where are my rowdy friends at? Grab this chicken fight pool game for your siblings.
6. JOYIN Light-up Diving Pool Toys Set, 6 Packs of Diving Toy Animals, Pool Party Games, Underwater Sinking Swimming Pool Toy for Kids
Here’s another diving game kids will like! Kids love a reason to wear their goggles, so diving rings and diving sticks will be a hit this summer.
The bright colors and light-up features are also great!
7. Blue Wave Aqua Golf Backyard Game, Green
Dad is going to love this. This floating green comes with everything you need (except for a golf club).
8. Intex Water Slide, Inflatable Play Center, 131″ X 81″ X 46″, for Ages 6 and up
Installing a waterslide is pricey. Consider an inflatable waterslide instead! This $111 waterslide is going to be a hit this summer.
Matt gave it five stars and said, “We purchased this slide for our 8 year old’s birthday party. Half the price of a bounce house rental and we get to keep it. I was concerned whether it could take the abuse, but it held up well. Thick material and looks well constructed.”
9. 2 Pcs Set Inflatable Floating Row Battle Logs Water Toys,Interesting Floating Bed Pool Lounger Giant Floats Ride Boat Raft,Adult Children Pool Party Water Sports Games Log Rafts to Float Toys
This raft toy is too cool! Feel free to take it on the lake too.
10. Fin Fun Authentic Wear-Resistant Mermaid Tail for Swimming, Kids and Adults, Monofin Included, for Girls and Boys, for Children, Adults, Boys and Girls
Be sure to use this mermaid tail toy with caution. Parents, please watch your children if they use it.
This is the perfect pool toy for kids who are going through a mermaid phase! Over 4,000 customers love the toy. Check out this review.
For water guns, pool noodles, and inflatable cup holders, visit Walmart.