After losing her father to a long battle with cancer, a bride decided she wanted to fulfill his wishes of walking her down the aisle anyway she could. Which is why she decided to use her dad’s ashes and glue them to her acrylic nails. Yes, 26-year-old Charlotte Walton decided to marry her now-husband Nick in August with her father literally in her hands.

Walton’s cousin Kirsty Meakin, who is a nail artist, came up with the idea of getting her nails painted with her late father’s ashes so that he could be there for his daughter on her big day. Her father, Mick, was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years back and found out it was incurable. The couple decided to move the wedding sooner so her father could be a part of their special day. Unfortunately, Mick passed away and lost his battle with cancer.

The bride said having her father’s ashes attached to her wedding nails felt like he was actually holding her hand. She stated,” I knew it wasn’t the same as him really being there, but it was as close as we could get.’ It was a unique thing to do but I loved it, I felt like he was able to walk me down the aisle, which I knew was something he really wanted to do.”

Now, I can’t be the only one who is a bit confused and weirded out by this, right? I mean…tiny bits of bone fragment on your nails? Really? You couldn’t maybe get a piece of his shirt and sew it to your dress? Or maybe carry a little glass pot with you down the aisle?

Still, I guess we all have ways to cope, right. Who am I to judge? At the end of the day, maybe you can say that it’s pretty sweet that she tried to keep her father’s memory alive anyway she could. So, I’ll take it, sure. Props to her cousin for doing a good job too, they look pretty great. Plus, they are definitely unique.

Kirsty even decided to post a YouTube tutorial on how exactly she did the nails, saying they were made with love. The nail artist explained how she wanted Charlotte to have her Father with her some way or another, which is when she came up with the idea of the ashes in her nails.

The nails were able to last Walton four weeks and decided to keep them and frame them and preserve them in a keepsake box with decorative crystals around it. Although he isn’t there personally, he is there in spirit.