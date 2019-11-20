Menu
When Christmas came around, there were two rules for many kids. Don’t touch the presents under the tree and don’t touch the bubble lights! Before there were pre-lit LED lights on Christmas trees, bubble light sets were the Christmas lights everyone’s grandmother had on their tree. I know you remember those green wires and bubbling lights you weren’t allowed to touch.

If you’re dreaming of a retro or vintage Christmas, here’s your chance to add Christmas bubble lights to your Christmas tree. Noma Bubble Lites are available on Amazon. There are no better Christmas decorations than the homemade Christmas ornaments you made for your parents back in kindergarten, but holiday bubble lights sure do come close.

How Do Bubble Lights Work?

Once bubble lights are plugged in, the heat begins to boil the liquid inside of the bulb. (This causes bubbles.)

Noma Bubble Lite Set

Noma Bubble Lites
Amazon

You can get a bubble set of seven just in time for Christmas. I bet your siblings will get a kick out of seeing these bubble lights on your tree. They’re the perfect holiday decor to spark a conversation about the good ol’ days! Isn’t that what the holiday season is all about? Make a statement that some things never change with these multi-color traditional bubble lights.

Retro Bubble Light Center Piece

Retro Bubble Light Center Piece
Amazon

Keep the vintage Christmas spirit alive with a bubble light centerpiece for Christmas dinner.

Replacement Bubble Lights

Replacement Bubble Lights
Amazon

If a light goes out, no worries. Grab a set of replacement bulbs.

Kurt Adler Jolly Santa Bubble Light Tabletop Decoration

Kurt Adler Jolly Santa Bubble Light Tabletop Decoration
Amazon

Is it even Christmas without a Santa decoration?

Novelty Lights, Inc. Bubble-NL Traditional Bubble Night Light

Novelty Lights, Inc. Bubble-NL Traditional Bubble Night Light
Amazon

Decorate the house with bubble lights! Enjoy them anywhere in your home.

While many would agree these lights can be a fire hazard, some continue to use them anyway. Be careful with them!

