Oh man, I have to admit I’m a sucker for these types of stories. I love children celebrating happy moments. a cafeteria manager received the surprise of her life after students and staff at Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond Oklahoma celebrated Mrs. Yanet Lopez. Lopez passed her U.S. Citizenship test this week and was excited to share it with the world. The children all decided to come together to celebrate her accomplishment chanting, “USA, USA.”

As expected, the heartwarming video quickly went viral on social media winning people’s hearts for the sweet sweet gesture. The clip shows a decorated school hallway and the student standing on the sides with their face masks, maintaining proper distance. A few minutes later, Lopez walked down the hallway holding an American flag as staff and students cheered her on. Not going to lie, this video made my heart very happy.

Congratulations Mrs. Yanet!

Through the school’s Facebook page, they also celebrated Lopez, saying, “Every morning, Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh, she always starts the day with a positive message! I am so excited for Ms. Yanet and the realization of one of her dreams in passing her citizenship test! We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the U.S. I am honored to work with one of the best U.S. citizens I know.”

Lopez is an immigrant from Cuba and moved from Oklahoma City to Houston, Texas, a few years ago with her family in order to get more job opportunities. Lopez dated, “ When I was a child, I have a dream like, say, Martin Luther King, right? My dream was (to) come here to this great country.”

A Sweet Gesture to Celebrate Mrs. Yanet!

Lopez wasn’t the only one to pass the test. Her whole family including her three children, ages 17 to 28, and her husband all passed as well. She encourages everyone to go after their dream no matter how hard that dream may be.