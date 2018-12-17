Cat-Opoly: The Monopoly Game You Never Knew You Needed!

Alright, I admit it, I have an unhealthy obsession with board games. I mean, who wouldn’t, right? They’re fun, entertaining, and make the perfect game night must have! Which is why, when I saw this “Cat-opoly” roaming around in my recommendation section on Amazon, my heart skipped a beat.

Cats and board games? Um, yes, please! As you can probably tell by the name, Cat-Opoly is the feline version of Monopoly, with a cat-astrophic twist to the classic board game. The game pieces are modeled after a can of sardines, milk bottle, a ball of yarn, a can of cat food, a fish, and amour. Everything that makes a cat, well, a cat! Instead of buying real estate, players acquire cats, and instead of houses players accumulate as many fish bones and litter boxes as they can.

The monopoly game includes some of your favorite cats such as the Ragdoll, Tonkinese, Abyssinian, Maine Coon and the Sphinx. Safe to say Cat-opoly is the “purr-fect” board game for family game night.

Honestly, I am pretty impressed with the whole Monopoly franchise. Since it hit stores shelves in 1935, it has reinvented and tweaked its game countless times. From Golden Girls to Star Wars, to Harry Potter, there is a variation for everyone. Which is why this would be the perfect gift for those cat lovers who love anything do with animals!

You can buy the cat-themed game on Amazon, which includes free shipping for Prime Members, for a total of $17.99. And in case you were wondering how fun the game is (I swear I’m not lying), here are some Amazon customer reviews that pretty much sum up the answer.

Any dog lovers out there? No worries, Amazon has got you covered, again! Go ahead and order both the Cat-Opoly and the Late for The Sky Dog-Opoly. I guarantee you these are perfect for Christmas, Birthdays, or just for fun gifts. Happy shopping!