Charlie Brown holiday specials are a big part of everyone’s childhood. Whether you grew up in the 60s, 70s, or even 90s, you tuned into the Charlie Brown Christmas special every December on CBS. The lesson Charlie learned in ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ will forever resonate with many of us.
Thankfully, we all learned a lesson about the true meaning of Christmas. A lot of us don’t feel the need to splurge on gifts (or have others splurge on us to celebrate). Although, setting a small budget aside for Christmas decor does help you get in the spirit. Here are some adorable Charlie Brown Christmas decorations that will take you down memory lane.
Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown.
Charlie Brown Christmas Decorations
1. Product Works 24-Inch Charlie Brown Christmas Tree with Linus’s Blanket Holiday Décor, Classic Ornament, Green
This little tree is the perfect tabletop tree for your kitchens, living rooms, studios, or home offices. It even has the Linus blanket! It’s too sweet.
Christmas is here y’all, so grab this little tree that means so much.
2. Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Peanuts Snoopy on Decorated Dog House Ornament
You can find hundreds of Snoopy ornaments on Amazon, but this one is my favorite for the holiday season. This Peanuts Christmas ornament is too cute. Snoopy looks adorable lounging on his dog house.
3. Holiday 6 ft Peanuts Nativity Airblown Inflatable Christmas Play Charlie Brown Lucy Snoopy Woodstock
Relive the Christmas play next time you watch the Xmas TV special! If you’re throwing a Charlie Brown-themed Christmas party, this is the perfect home decor inflatable for it.
4. Department 56 Peanuts Village Happy Holiday’s Snoopy and Woodstock Accessory Figurine
Here’s another great gift idea for fans of the Peanuts comic strip. This little collectible will mean a lot to Snoopy lovers. Place this ornament in their stocking for a lovely early Christmas surprise.
5. Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Peanuts Linus Hugging Blanket Ornament
Oh, Linus. The Peanuts gang would not be the same without you! Place this Christmas tree ornament on your tree for a sweet reminder about this precious holiday.
6. INTIMO Peanuts Snoopy Charlie Brown and Gang Christmas Caroling Silk Touch Fleece Plush Throw Blanket
Cozy up in the living room with a Peanuts Charlie Brown throw blanket. With this, a cup of hot cocoa, and family, what more could you need?
7. Peanuts Kurt S. Adler 10-Inch Charlie Brown Nutcracker
This mini nutcracker is amazing! Charlie Brown is in the holiday spirit, holding Christmas lights.
8. Kurt Adler Snoopy Lighted Treetop, 9-Inch
It’s a Snoopy Christmas this year! Your Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas tree won’t be complete without a Snoopy tree topper! He’s definitely our favorite Peanuts character. (I bet there’s a matching tree skirt to go along with it.)
For more holiday decorations, Santa hats, yard art, and DIY Christmas party supplies, visit Amazon.