Charlie Brown holiday specials are a big part of everyone’s childhood. Whether you grew up in the 60s, 70s, or even 90s, you tuned into the Charlie Brown Christmas special every December on CBS. The lesson Charlie learned in ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ will forever resonate with many of us.

Thankfully, we all learned a lesson about the true meaning of Christmas. A lot of us don’t feel the need to splurge on gifts (or have others splurge on us to celebrate). Although, setting a small budget aside for Christmas decor does help you get in the spirit. Here are some adorable Charlie Brown Christmas decorations that will take you down memory lane.

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown.

Charlie Brown Christmas Decorations

This little tree is the perfect tabletop tree for your kitchens, living rooms, studios, or home offices. It even has the Linus blanket! It’s too sweet.

Christmas is here y’all, so grab this little tree that means so much.

This mini nutcracker is amazing! Charlie Brown is in the holiday spirit, holding Christmas lights.

Advertisement

It’s a Snoopy Christmas this year! Your Peanuts Charlie Brown Christmas tree won’t be complete without a Snoopy tree topper! He’s definitely our favorite Peanuts character. (I bet there’s a matching tree skirt to go along with it.)

Advertisement

For more holiday decorations, Santa hats, yard art, and DIY Christmas party supplies, visit Amazon.