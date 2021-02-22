23-year-old Christina Ozturk already has 11 kids… and she wants to have over 100. Using surrogate mothers, Christina and Galip Ozturk, her wealthy hotel owner husband, have birthed ten children together in the last year alone! So not only is their brood already enormous, but ten of the eleven children were born in a ten-month span, between March 2020 and January 2021. With that many new babies, it’s safe to say that the Ozturk’s were certainly kept busy throughout the pandemic lockdown. Their goal remains to build one of the world’s “largest families.”

The Love Story of Christina Ozturk and Her Rich, Criminal Husband

Despite the 33-year age gap, Christina said it was love at first sight when she met Galip Ozturk in the coastal town of Batumi, Georgia. At the time, Christina Ozturk was a single mother from Moscow, Russia visiting the Black Sea vacation destination: a trip that would lead to a romance with a millionaire hotel mogul. Of her husband, Christina has said: “mentor, guide and fairytale prince all rolled into one.” But this is a somewhat surprising statement considering Ozturk’s violent history. Ozturk is not just a high-profile businessman; he’s also an international criminal. In 2003, he was tried for founding a profit-oriented criminal organization, and in 2013, fled his native Turkey to avoid lifetime imprisonment over allegedly inciting the murder of Kuvvet Köseoğlu.

Of his recent marriage to Christina, husband Galip Ozturk says: “She is so easy to be with, she always has a smile on her lips and yet at the same time is shy and mysterious… She was the kind of wife I always wanted for myself, an uncut diamond where I saw what a pure and kind heart she had.”

Ten Surrogate Pregnancies… and Counting

Galip Ozturk reportedly has eight adult children from his previous marriage. But when Christina and her eldest daughter Vika moved to Batumi, Christina quickly got to work on expanding the already large family Since Mr. Ozturk certainly had the material means to secure surrogates — it costs about $10,000 per pregnancy — Christina’s own reproductive ability was not an issue. The first son of Christina and Galip, Mustafa, was born in March of 2020. Nine other siblings have already followed; the youngest, Olivia, was born just last month. And through using surrogacy, all ten of these tots are Christina and Galip’s own biological children.

When asked whether she plans to give birth to any more babies naturally, Christina Ozurk called the idea “not practical” with so many youngsters to raise. After all, why carry when you can outsource? This filthy rich Russian couple has gone the Kim Kardashian route, backed (no doubt) by an army of nannies — although Christina insists that she is the primary caregiver.

The process sounds clean and simple, driven by legal paperwork, as Christina Ozturk described to The Sun:

"The clinic in Batumi chooses surrogate mothers for us and takes full responsibility for the process… We are not personally acquainted with surrogate mothers and do not have direct contacts with them in order to avoid problems after pregnancy."

On social media, the couple had shared their desire for 105 children but the Ozturks later amended that it was just a “random number.” However, they are open to spending over $1 dollars on surrogacy… which would add up to roughly 100 kids. At that point, I’d be curious just to see whether mom and dad could remember all their names.

Kim Kardashian on Surrogacy