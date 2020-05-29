Why are we so eager to look underwater as kids? Seriously, I probably have eye damage from opening my eyes in chlorine-filled water. I’m pretty sure my eyes were always blood-shot red in the summertime, thanks to pool days. Well, if your kiddo hates goggles too, they’ll love this clear bottom inflatable raft.

This inflatable pool raft has a huge flexible clear bottom viewing window for a beautiful view of the water. Take it out on the lake, river, or swimming pool. You can now have a unique experience of seeing fish, turtles, and more while floating down the river.

We’ve seen clear bottom boats and clear kayaks, but those can be a bit pricy. A snorkeling raft will be a hit this summer. This pool float will let kids be imaginative in the water. Just think of all the treasures they’ll spot while floating down the river.

If you’re familiar with tubing, then you know people are always losing phones, jewelry, and flasks. Maybe I should get one of these and try to find all of my sunglasses and swim shoes that now live in the San Marcos River.

Amazon reviews are fantastic. Check out these perfect reviews.

Another customer left a five-star review and said, “The kids were so excited to see through the raft, into the water. They could see all the rocks and plant life below. The raft is well made and was easy to inflate. There is plenty of space for 2-3 children.”

Summertime is right around the corner, which means it’s time to maximize outdoor play. Get your above ground pools, inflatable boats, and awesome pool floats ordered. Sieco Design’s lounger can be found on Amazon and eBay.

It has a convenient pull rope, safety handles, and oarlocks. Inflation is simple; just use a hand pump or electric pump inflation. Or, just do it the old school way and use your mouth to blow air into the air valves.

Days spent out on the ocean are going to be amazing with an inflatable clear bottom raft.