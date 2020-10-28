Kids have a tendency to say some weird stuff. Sometimes it’s even straight up creepy. Because it’s Halloween now feels like as good of a time as ever to highlight some of the creepiest stories people have about kids saying spooky stuff.
The Creepy Things Kids Have Said to Adults
Twitter user @Karnythia asked her followers on social media to give her their best scary stories about the most bizarre and creepiest things little boys and little girls have said to them. Parents, babysitters, and more came out of the woodwork to offer stories that are guaranteed to keep you awake in the middle of the night.
Everything you’d kind of expect is in here. Imaginary friends, ghost stories, stories about car accidents they were never in, haunted houses, past lives, and a dozen other WTF moments. These will seriously spook the hell out of you.
Kids Routinely See Dead People, Apparently
Maybe nothing is more goosebump-inducing than the creepy stories about kiddos seeing an old man or old woman or some other grown-up in the corner of the room that no one else can see. Definitely not the sort of thing you want to hear while babysitting. A 6-year-old girl saying their best friend is an invisible dead adult is a straight up horror story. And not the one you tell your friends the next day. One you try desperately to forget about with illicit substances. No one wants to be told there’s a ghost listening in on the bedtime story you’re trying to tell.
“STOP PLAYING HIDE AND SEEK WITH THE DEAD OLD MAN WHO USED TO LIVE HERE BILLY!”
All in all that’s a whole lot of yikes! Hopefully your kids stick to talking about candy and Santa.