The divorce rate is dropping in the United States (thanks Millennials) but that doesn’t mean that the act of getting a divorce is getting any easier. Both parties find getting a divorce to be a stressful event, but no one feels the stress and emotional strain more than kids. It can be confusing and sad, however, one Texas family is sharing their heartwarming family story about their blended family.

Last Saturday Dylan Lenox posted a few photos on Facebook of his daughter Willow and her biological father, David.

“The guy to the left is myself (Daddy, Daddy Dylan or Bonus Dad), in the middle is of course our Princess Willow and the guy to the right is David (Daddy, Daddy David or biological Dad). No we are not a same-sex couple, but we do share a daughter. David is Sarah’s ex husband and I am the Fiancé.”

The two men have molded themselves into a unique family for the sake of their shared daughter, and with it, Dylan shares he has gained a best friend and brother for life.

Co-parenting is nothing new for divorced parents, however, at times it can be aggravating, tough, and emotional. Parents need to be able to separate their personal relationship with the other and focus on the child or children. Multiple studies have shown that joint physical custody has better life outcomes than those in sole physical custody.

This Waco family uses the power of love to add a positive spin to the way society may look at divorced families. Biological father David Lewis and bonus dad, Dylan Lenox share their Daddy responsibilities, including taking turns bringing Willow to the Daddy-Daughter dance.

Willow’s mother Sarah, who also owns Willie + Rose Photography, took some photos of young Willow and her fathers during an impromptu photo shoot. The dance photos have now gone viral on the web.

When we care more about our children (on both sides of the party) than the way society has taught us to be towards (ex’s/baby mommas/daddy’s) then walls will fall, life will be free of hatred and remorse, and our children will conquer the foolish “norms” that media has shoved in our faces.

The future stepdad ends his social media post with a little nudge towards David, sharing he is single. Now is that a great wingman or what?!