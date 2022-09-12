Dunkin’ Just Came Out With New Beers For Fall

When most people think of Dunkin’, they think of coffee, donuts and at this time of year, pumpkin lattes.

Well, you may want to get ready for some cold brew, too. And we’re not talking caffeine. We’re talking booze.

Of course, this concept isn’t entirely new to the quick-service restaurant. Dunkin’ Donuts has offered some beers, at select locations, for a while. But now, it is introducing three new flavors to coincide with the arrival of fall.

Dunkin’ Releases New Beers

This fall, Dunkin’ and Harpoon are releasing their Box O’ Beer with three new beers in addition to Dunkin’ Pumpkin;



* Dunkin’ Cold Brew

* Dunkin’ Hazelnut

* Dunkin’ Coffee Roll, and

* Dunkin’ Pumpkin pic.twitter.com/aS0tDF6bHn — BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) September 9, 2022

Of course, so far the new offerings will only be available in Boston, as Dunkin’ has paired with Harpoon Brewery to offer three first-time flavors of brew, or as they are affectionately sometimes called, “brewskis.”

The new Dunkin’ beers:

The Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA, inspired by Dunkin’s Blueberry Matcha Latte.

The Harpoon Dunkin’ Maple Crème Blonde Ale, which contains Dunkin’s own maple syrup.

And the Harpoon Dunkin’ Midnight American Porter, which is actually brewed with some Dunkin’ coffee and some dark chocolate to boot.

Now, you can’t just pull up to the Dunkin’ drive-through and order a beer, of course. In fact, the new beverages are only available where Harpoon Brewery’s other beers are sold (including BW3’s, starting in October).

You can find out exactly where to buy the drinks at this link.

Once you get that figured out, all you need to do is grab a baker’s dozen … oh, and maybe have a donut, too.