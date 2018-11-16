I’m having a hard time deciding whether this new Jello slime product is ingenious or a complete shitshow waiting to happen. The Jell-O brand has finally stepped up to outshine Pinterest Moms and their homemade slime recipes. On one hand, the new edible slime makes it okay for your kids to shove their toys into their mouth. But on the other hand, you are literally sticking your hands in the goo then shoving the mound in your mouth. Do hand, foot, and mouth disease sound familiar?

Praised for its sensory play, normally slime is made with glue or borax and liquid starch, making it pretty disgusting to eat (although that probably doesn’t faze some younger kids). Parents were getting pretty sick of their kids sticking the gunk in their mouth, so Mommy bloggers got to thinking that safe edible slime was the way to go. And with it, created pages and pages of recipes using everything from marshmallow fluff and taffy to jello powder and chocolate.

Jell-O saw an opportunity (pretty smart I think) and jumped at the chance, creating unicorn slime and monster slime that promotes Jell-o play and is 100 percent edible. All you have to do is add warm water to three scoops of the mix (which are packaged in little bins for little hands) and mix it together.

According to Jell-O, “The slime stretches if you pull it slowly, but snaps if you pull it apart fast. It’s firm if you squeeze it, but it can also pour and drip like a liquid!” The batches of slime are available for pre-order at $9.99 a pack on Amazon. While we have yet to conduct a persona; taste-test, Jell-O promises the edible jello slime to taste like lime and strawberry. And parents don’t worry; the yummy slime is easy to clean up with soap and water.

Buy it here.