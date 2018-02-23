As you already know, pineapples are my thing. I love them. I put them on everything. And my trashcans are no exception.

A fellow mom who’s a lot more famous than I am recently shared a picture of her fabulous trashcans. It inspired me to spruce up my own garbage and recycling cans.





And so, I present to you — my pineapple starlets!

Very important: Before you undertake this project, get permission! Your trashcans aren’t your property; they belong to your city or your trash pickup service. I called my city and asked if it was OK for me to paint my cans. The city said yes, just as long as my designs weren’t offensive.

You will need:

Outdoor spray paint

Tape

Protective clothing and face mask

Gloves

Stencils (design of your choice + trash symbol + recycling symbol)

Don’t go too crazy with the painting; one coat should be enough. After all, garbage cans spend a lot of time outside and experience so much wear and tear.

This is a quick, fun way to show off your personality and make you the envy of all the neighbors! I have a feeling that everyone on my street will want a pineapple trashcan when they see these!

