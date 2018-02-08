Do you have a salad spinner? I do. But before I did this craft, I’d never used it, because who wants to use a salad spinner?





So, if you’re like me and you have one of these things taking up space in your kitchen, it’s time to bring it out, because I have the perfect activity for you.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Elissa, why in the world do I need a salad spinner to make valentines? Well, wait until you see the cool effect it makes!

You will need:

Tempera paint

Googly eyes

Pipe cleaners

Glitter

Tape

Scissors

Glue

Hole punch

Card stock

Salad spinner

Once your heart shape is cut, put it in the salad spinner, then add a few drops of paint and some glitter, as shown.

Now, spin away!

Look at how cool it is when it comes out of the salad spinner!

My kids are going to love getting these homemade valentines as they’re eating their heart-shaped Valentine’s Day breakfast.

