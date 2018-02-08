Menu
Shoe shines with passion, polish, and a touch of soul
Do you have a salad spinner? I do. But before I did this craft, I’d never used it, because who wants to use a salad spinner?


So, if you’re like me and you have one of these things taking up space in your kitchen, it’s time to bring it out, because I have the perfect activity for you.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Elissa, why in the world do I need a salad spinner to make valentines? Well, wait until you see the cool effect it makes!

You will need:

  • Tempera paint
  • Googly eyes
  • Pipe cleaners
  • Glitter
  • Tape
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Hole punch
  • Card stock
  • Salad spinner

Once your heart shape is cut, put it in the salad spinner, then add a few drops of paint and some glitter, as shown.

Now, spin away!

Look at how cool it is when it comes out of the salad spinner!

My kids are going to love getting these homemade valentines as they’re eating their heart-shaped Valentine’s Day breakfast.

