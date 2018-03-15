If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: parents are so extra these days.

Thanks to my Pinterest obsession, I now feel the need to make every single holiday memorable and extra special for my two children. I did it with their Halloween costumes. I did it with their heart-shaped Valentine’s Day breakfast.





Now, I’m going to do it for St. Patrick’s Day. We’re going to set a leprechaun trap in my kitchen.

You will need:

Gold coin chocolate candies

Pretzel rod

Large marshmallow

Paintbrush

Washable green paint

Hat (preferably green and sparkly)

Green food coloring

Make sure your leprechaun leaves a cheeky note and some green footprints! Paint the side of your hand green, then press it into the counter to form the foot shape. Use the paint brush to add toes!

The food coloring, by the way, is for turning your tap and toilet water green!

Again, this is very extra. Don’t feel pressured to overdo it for a holiday like St. Patrick’s Day. But I love the idea of convincing my kids that a leprechaun has been in our house.

