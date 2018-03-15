Menu
nik wallenda 2 Read this Next

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood
Advertisement

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: parents are so extra these days.

Thanks to my Pinterest obsession, I now feel the need to make every single holiday memorable and extra special for my two children. I did it with their Halloween costumes. I did it with their heart-shaped Valentine’s Day breakfast.


Now, I’m going to do it for St. Patrick’s Day. We’re going to set a leprechaun trap in my kitchen.

You will need:

  • Gold coin chocolate candies
  • Pretzel rod
  • Large marshmallow
  • Paintbrush
  • Washable green paint
  • Hat (preferably green and sparkly)
  • Green food coloring

Make sure your leprechaun leaves a cheeky note and some green footprints! Paint the side of your hand green, then press it into the counter to form the foot shape. Use the paint brush to add toes!

The food coloring, by the way, is for turning your tap and toilet water green!

Again, this is very extra. Don’t feel pressured to overdo it for a holiday like St. Patrick’s Day. But I love the idea of convincing my kids that a leprechaun has been in our house.

More family fun

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday and Wednesday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

When the cancer reached her brain, the doctors gave up hope — until a miracle occurred

When the cancer reached her brain, the doctors gave up hope — until a miracle occurred

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement