Last year, my son and daughter came home from daycare on Valentine’s Day with cards from each of their classmates. Apparently, kids in daycare give valentines to each other. I didn’t know that.





But I’m going to redeem myself this year with my kazoo craft!

You will need:

Scissors

Card stock

Markers or metallic pens

Washi tape

Kazoos

I found the kazoos in the party section of a certain big-box store, and I bought them for three reasons:

They’re cheap. They’re cute. They’re crap. (I don’t feel bad about throwing them away.)

I threw one across the room to prove they’re crap. Tyson was kind enough to retrieve it for me.

Get creative with the little messages to your kids’ classmates. I chose to tell Tyson that “kazoo are special.” Get it?!

I just hope a room full of preschoolers with kazoos doesn’t cause the teacher’s head to explode!

