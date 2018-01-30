Last year, my son and daughter came home from daycare on Valentine’s Day with cards from each of their classmates. Apparently, kids in daycare give valentines to each other. I didn’t know that.
But I’m going to redeem myself this year with my kazoo craft!
You will need:
- Scissors
- Card stock
- Markers or metallic pens
- Washi tape
- Kazoos
I found the kazoos in the party section of a certain big-box store, and I bought them for three reasons:
- They’re cheap.
- They’re cute.
- They’re crap. (I don’t feel bad about throwing them away.)
I threw one across the room to prove they’re crap. Tyson was kind enough to retrieve it for me.
Get creative with the little messages to your kids’ classmates. I chose to tell Tyson that “kazoo are special.” Get it?!
I just hope a room full of preschoolers with kazoos doesn’t cause the teacher’s head to explode!
