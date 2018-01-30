Menu
Let's Learn to Make: Become a breakfast MVP with this wonderful maple pecan French toast bake
Last year, my son and daughter came home from daycare on Valentine’s Day with cards from each of their classmates. Apparently, kids in daycare give valentines to each other. I didn’t know that.


RELATED: DIY massage oil for Valentine’s Day (for the adults, of course!)

But I’m going to redeem myself this year with my kazoo craft!

You will need:

  • Scissors
  • Card stock
  • Markers or metallic pens
  • Washi tape
  • Kazoos

I found the kazoos in the party section of a certain big-box store, and I bought them for three reasons:

  1. They’re cheap.
  2. They’re cute.
  3. They’re crap. (I don’t feel bad about throwing them away.)

I threw one across the room to prove they’re crap. Tyson was kind enough to retrieve it for me.

Get creative with the little messages to your kids’ classmates. I chose to tell Tyson that “kazoo are special.” Get it?!

I just hope a room full of preschoolers with kazoos doesn’t cause the teacher’s head to explode!

More kids’ stuff

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!

Elissa Benzie About the author:
Elissa is a millennial wife and mom with two toddlers. She's neurotic and disorganized, she's over it and exhausted. But it's OK, that's life! Follow her on FacebookTwitter, Pinterest or Instagram

Rare Studio

