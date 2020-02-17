Oh man, just look at how happy little Eliza looks ringing this bell! The one-year-old celebrated the end of her cancer battle by ringing the famous “cancer-free’ bell” at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Usually, ringing the bell is a tradition among cancer patients who ring it on their last day of treatment. Her father, 28-year-old Chance Moore, has been showing the world her process through TikTok.

He recently decided to share the heartwarming moment Eliza was given a round of applause as she rang the bell while in the arms of her mom, Kate Hudson. Eliza is seen gleefully holding the rope to ring it, and can’t resist to lean over and ring it a second time. Yes, you ring it as much as you want, Eliza!

The Tiktok, captioned, “When you kick Cancer’s Butt so hard that you have to ring the bell more than once!!” has been viewed more than 5.77 million times and has 2.1 million likes so far. The road hasn’t been easy for the 1-year-old. She was diagnosed with cancer in June 2019 when she was just 10-months-old. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, she needed to have one of her kidneys removed the day after she was diagnosed due to complications that were caused by her tumor.

In July, she was officially diagnosed with malignant rhabdoid tumor (MRT), which is a rare and aggressive tumor that occurs in infancy or childhood. Weeks later, doctors then found an additional tumor in her brain and was diagnosed with ATRT, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor. ATRT is a rare and fast ground cancerous tumor of the spinal cord and brain.

Eliza underwent brain surgery to have the tumor and affected brain tissue removed and started aggressive chemotherapy at the end of July. Both Kate and Chance have been documenting the girl’s journey on Instagram as well, which included her chemotherapy sessions and surgeries.

Due to this, little Eliza had been capturing the hearts of millions over the past eight months, and thousand congratulated her on social media after her parents shared her success story. Be still, my heart! These types of stories are my favorite!

Congratulations, Eliza! Wishing you a happy and healthy life!