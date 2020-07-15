We’re not living in the 60s era, so women are expected to wear bras at all times (in public, of course). Ladies, since we’re forced to wear them, we might as well wear a bra that’s useful for more than one thing. And no, I’m not talking about the wine bra, I’m talking about the Emergency Bra.

Dr. Elena Bodnar invented a bra that doubles as a gas mask. Undo the pretty red bra, and you have an emergency face mask! I’m sure this sounded ridiculous years ago, but in a day and age where a fatal virus is causing a worldwide pandemic, it’s not a crazy concept.

The Emergency Bra

Dr. Bodnar was inspired to create the Emergency Bra after attending medical school in Ukraine. She experienced the repercussions of the Chernobyl nuclear accident first hand, so she decided to design a personal protective device to protect people in the case of emergency or nuclear attack.

So why the brassiere? During the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, there was footage of victims using their shirts to filter out debris. Dr. Elena Bodnar thought that an undergarment would be useful, so people didn’t have to take off their clothes. The bra mask might look like basic lingerie, but it’s far from it.

The Emergency Bra made headlines back in 2010, but since the COVID-19 pandemic is all we hear about these days, this invention seems relevant now more than ever. The bra does everything a conventional bra does. It does make your boobs sit pretty, but the bra straps quickly turn into head straps that securely keep the bra attached to your face. It’s not a substitute for medical-grade protective face masks, but it could come in handy.

The original Emergency Bra might not impress you, but the RAD Emergency Bra is sharp. The RAD bra is equipped with two respiratory face masks, and also has a radiation sensor alert. The sensors will detect harmful airborne particles that require face masks.

Dr. Elena Bodnar is the founder and President of the Trauma Risk Management Research Institute in Chicago. Most of her expertise is in risk management strategies and the health consequences of radiation exposure. As a professional who has seen what harmful airborne particles can do to the human body, I’m not one to laugh at her invention.

The coronavirus pandemic has been pretty frightening. The CDC just wants us to wear cloth face masks, so the bra might not sound like a must-have item right now. I can see the bra coming in handy for traveling abroad.

You never know what could happen! For more information on the Emergency Bra, visit ebbra.com.

