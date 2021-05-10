Apparently, people are going to such extreme lengths to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot, that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Inspector General had to actually release a public service announcement warning against making, purchasing, and selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

When you get your shots, the health care provider signs and distributes your official vaccine card. But with all the public health hesitation around receiving the vaccine, people are going to extreme lengths to avoid it, including forging fake vaccine cards. According to ABC News, pharmacist Carrie Lewis Kreps has estimated that Senior CCar Pharmacy has already administered 25,000 doses of the vaccine over the past five months. Kreps said, “I’m not surprised though that [people] are trying to duplicate the cards,’ further explaining that she’s enforcing extreme caution over her supply of COVID-19 vaccination record cards. “For me, personally, I guard these with my life just like i would any medications behind the counter,” she added. “I protect them just like a prescription.”

Andrew Donley, a local FBI agent explained that the bureau has been receiving reports of the fake immunization cards being made and sold online. But according to the FBI, “the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal (such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)) is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.”

They also warned that representing the false information can still put those around you at risk of contracting the virus, and also advised against posting pictures of proof of vaccination on social media websites, in order to prevent scammers from stealing your medical records. If anyone is found running such scams, they could be fined and/or imprisoned.

Look, just get vaccinated guys. Or if you choose not to because you need more information, then please still adhere to the rules of social distancing. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the fight isn’t over.