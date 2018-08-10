Remember that old scary rustic farmhouse that was featured on Joanna and Chip Gaines’ show, Fixer Upper. Yes, that one! It was one of the first homes that the powerful couple reconstructed and guess what, it just hit the market. The house was listed by AG Real Estate & Associate for $475,000. It features 4 bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is located in Crawford, Texas. Owners Hannah and Devan Jonklaas decided to invest $48,000 in renovations to the Fixer Upper farmhouse

The couple who lived in the house for the past few years claim to have invested more than $100,000 into the home. This boosted resale value surpasses Chip Gaines’ estimate of $305,000 by about $170,000 more than that.

Check out the view from the backyard! How lovely is that porch? The sellers said that the home and property prices have dramatically rose after the success of the Gaineses HGTV show, making homeowners uneasy. The owners told their agent they had the intention of this being their ‘forever home’, but due to an unforeseen career change, the family needs to relocate.

As you can see in the stunning photos, the focal point is the main living room featuring the sliding barn door that Joanna designed herself for the house. If you ask me, there seems to be a recurring theme of hardwood and classic Joanna shiplap, giving the old farmhouse a rustic yet elegant interior.

The kitchen features the original cabinets with a fresh coat of paint, and I’m petty sure you can fix anything with paint as long as you clean it up well.

The original wood enhances the statement pieces created by Joanna, showing the open floor plan’s lead into the dining area, where the team decided on a small dining room table. As for the bathroom, it features plenty pf counter space and old-fashioned shower area.

The master bedroom is to die for, look at that space and color scheme. Those windows give me life, especially paired with those curtains. They provide the perfect natural light leading to that outdoor balcony. Leave it to Joanna to create a beautiful space, taking your breath away the moment you step inside.

So what do you say? Are you in the mood to pack your bags and move into this 3.65-acre home? Because I am. It’s totally not because because I am obsessed with Joanna Gaines, though. Or is it?