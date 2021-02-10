Bring the golf course to your backyard this spring. Actually, just go ahead and bring the entire thing to your pool. That’s right, this floating golf pool game is going to take golf to a new level of fun. Move over floating cornhole, this year is all about golf in the pool.

This floating green mat will fit perfectly in most large swimming pools. However, it’s not just for the pool, so feel free to take the family game out of the pool for a round of golf on the grass. This is the perfect addition to your spring and summertime game night collection.

Golf Pool Games

Fun golf practice

Under $300

4.5-star rating

You can find the floating putting green on Amazon for $299. Yep, it is a little pricey, but families love it. Many customers are raving about how fun it is for golfers (and non-golfers). One customer said it was a hit at parties and cookouts.

Nancy gave the floating putting mat five stars and wrote, “Floating fun for golfers – and non golfers. Purchased to practice, and it’s great fun. BUT, we’ve found non golfers are having a blast too. In AZ, we can’t use the pool during winter. Weather is great, pool cold, chipping let’s us use the pool and keep in the swing.”

How to Play

Place the golf mat in the pool, backyard, driveway, or tailgate and position the tee mat a reasonable distance away. Seven to 10 steps will do! Each player takes turns hitting three balls onto the mat.

Advertisement

Point System

One point for the rough

Three points for the green

Five points for a hole in one

Hammacher Schlemmer also has a floating golf green. This set is only $199.95. It comes with a real golf club, rubber tees, 12 floating golf balls, one regulation cup, and a flag. Different mat, same game. Players take turns chipping balls onto the island green in a game of “closest to the pin.” You can also play on dry land.

Advertisement

This is going to be fun!

For more fun sports & outdoors games, visit Amazon.