Hey you, yes you, are you a fan of tiny houses? What about shipping containers? Not just any shipping container, but a total deluxe shipping container that includes everything you need for a fun Texas getaway! Well, if you are, then you’re just in luck! Introducing the Flophouze Hotel in Round Top, Texas that is made up entirely of yes, shipping containers! Because Airbnb’s are so overrated!

Basically, the hotel transforms recycled shipping containers into a unique lodging solution. All the photos on their website pretty much yell Pinterest. Owner Matt White came up with the idea after wanting to recycle old containers, which is why his crew from Recycling The Past created the new concept.

Each container is uniquely decorated with sustainably harvested wood from their family in Upstate New York and reclaimed lumber from a distillery in Kentucky. To capture that beautiful Texas sunrise and sunset, they made it a point to install windows salvaged from a school in Philadelphia that was set to be demolished.

So yes, this is truly all recyclable material, which makes it even better. But wait, there’s more! The kitchen cabinet bases are from a laboratory in Brooklyn and the countertops are used from old bowling alley floors in Texas. The floors are original to the container and the walls are covered with vintage artifacts such as rugs, arts, and figures that are gleaned from their travels across the world to find the perfect pieces to create the container.

Advertisement

Each contender, called HOUZE, offers you a unique and relaxing place to say. Each one includes its own hammock, fire pit, Wifi, and chairs to relax and watch the famous Round Top sunset. The hotel currently has six Flophouze’s and includes everything from complimentary tea, coffee, Topo Chico, and Mexican cokes. Which you know are better than American cokes! There is also a market for goodies and light snacks you can buy for your stay.

Rates for the shipping container hotel start at $175, and every eco-chic HOUZE is complete with a living room, kitchen, and a bathroom. As far as amenities, you can relax and enjoy some swimming and fishing in the Fayette Lake right around the corner or right outside your room in your own private shipping container pool.

The property is shared by their “mothership company,” Recycling the Past, which also doubles and their special event venue called the Round Top Ballroom. So, want to get married there? No problem! Your guest can enjoy their own private weekend while celebrating with you!

The best part about this whole experience is that any decor inside is fair game, all you have to do is ask for a price, and boom, it ‘s yours if you want it! The shipping container homes themselves are also available for purchase and they can custom-build it to fit your specified. Yup, you can check their own Build Your Own Flophouse page to learn how to exactly order one! So what do you say? Down for a weekend getaway in Texas?