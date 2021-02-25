Pool tables can be expensive, so before you invest in a $2,000 table, consider a folding pool table. They’re typically $100-$300, but before you think that’s kind of pricey too, consider the fact that you’ll probably spend at least $50 on beer to play pool at your local dive bar or arcade.
These folding billiard tables are perfect for game rooms, garages, man caves, and more. The foldable feature allows you to even set it up at your neighbor’s house for game night. Take it to a family reunion this summer! The entire family will be able to enjoy your new pool table.
Best Folding Pool Tables
1. Hathaway Fairmont Portable 6-Ft Pool Table for Families with Easy Folding for Storage, Includes Balls, Cues, Chalk
Best table under $350
Here’s Amazon’s Choice for folding pool tables. The $320 table weighs about 155 pounds and is 76 x 43.25 x 32 inches. The alloy steel frame is durable and is simple to fold for easy storage. The 6-foot frame is perfect for living rooms, game rooms, offices, and more.
The table comes with a nylon carry bag, billiard balls, two 48-inch pool cues, two pieces of chalk, a table brush, and a racking triangle. There is a 180-day warranty, but the high-quality table shouldn’t give you any problems.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, “If you are looking for a smaller, somewhat portable pool table, this is a great buy. Not too expensive, and very good quality.”
Best overall pick
This pool table is a bit more expensive than the other. It weighs 114 pounds and is 76” L x 43” W x 32” inches. The playing surface is smooth and fast, so you don’t have to sacrifice quality if you’re on a budget. The portability of the table is also fantastic. Customers say it’s easy to fold and love the sturdiness of the legs.
The space-saving table comes with a set of billiard balls, two cues, one billiard brush, one ball triangle, and two chalks.
Robert gave it five stars and wrote, “I purchased the Fat Cat Table to replace the Hathaway. The rolls are now legit, and the rails are more active then the Hathaway. Also at the time of purchase it was $100 less. Unlike the Hathaway, the Fat Cat does not come with a storage bag, which I miss. But for the difference in price and the much truer table. Its a no Brainer. Buy this table.”
If you’re willing to spend more money, here’s your best overall pick.
3. Soozier 55” Portable Folding Billiards Table Game Pool Table for Kids Adults with Cues, Ball, Rack, Brush, Chalk
Best lightweight option under $150
If your budget is under $150, consider this table. The complete set comes with a full set of balls, a rack, two pool cues, chalk, and a fleece brush. The fold-up pool table has foot pads for leg levelers. This table only weighs about 46 pounds, so this is your best lightweight option under $150.
Best for small storage spaces
This pool table is only $140 and has nearly 40 positive ratings. The steel legs are easy to fold! You’ll be able to store this table under a bed or in a standing closet. The table is 55″x 29″x 31.5″ inches and weighs about 44 pounds. The table comes with one brush, one rack, two billiard chalks, two billiard cues, and 16 genuine billiard balls.
A customer gave the high-quality MDF table five stars and wrote, “Looks great. Christmas gift for an 8 year old but the whole family will have fun playing with this pool table.”
Another great option under $150
This $142 table is 55″x 29″x 31.5″ inches and weighs about 42 pounds. It comes with one brush, one rack, two chalks, two cues, and 16 billiard balls. It’s another great space-saving option under $150.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, “For this price, I have been shooting on this table everyday for two years. Def served the purpose of practicing my aiming and stroke. I would say pocket to rail ratio is comparable to a 9ft diamond table. Rail is not super bouncy so balls always go long so if you play a competitive game it would not be exactly the same as a real table, but for a small table like this this is the best you can ask for.”
Not Foldable Portable Pool Tables, But Worth Considering
Best option for teens
If you’re looking for a table that offers a lot more for about $200, then here you go. This table is a 10-in-1 one table. You can play pool, foosball, push hockey, table tennis, chess, checkers, cards, backgammon, shuffleboard, and bowling. Forget buying an additional air hockey table!
Christine gave it five stars and wrote, “The customer service was awesome! I bought this for my 11 & 13 year old very active boys for Christmas & they love it!! Highly recommend!”
haxTON Tabletop Pool Table Set, Mini Pool Table,36”x20”x3.14”, Travel-Size Billiard Tables, Game Table, Pool Games, Cues, and Rack, Balls
Best option for kids
This table also isn’t foldable, but it’s still space-saving. It comes with 16 pool balls, one pool triangle, two cue chalks, and one table brush.
A customer said, “I bought this for my 8 year old niece to play on when she stays with me. She’s a pool fanatic and loves “her” new pool table. Its a great size, big enough to feel like a real table but small enough to move around and store.”