Pool tables can be expensive, so before you invest in a $2,000 table, consider a folding pool table. They’re typically $100-$300, but before you think that’s kind of pricey too, consider the fact that you’ll probably spend at least $50 on beer to play pool at your local dive bar or arcade.

These folding billiard tables are perfect for game rooms, garages, man caves, and more. The foldable feature allows you to even set it up at your neighbor’s house for game night. Take it to a family reunion this summer! The entire family will be able to enjoy your new pool table.

Best Folding Pool Tables