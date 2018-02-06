Comedian Jim Gaffigan once said that vacation is “just us eating in a place we’ve never been.” And if you believe dining out in a new place should always be an experience, look no further than these 10 restaurants.





From a restaurant where you food is brought to you in a toilet bowl, to a dinner table suspended 150 feet in the air, we’ve found some of the weirdest and most wonderful restaurants out there. How many do you want to visit?

10. Roller Coaster Restaurant

Diners at this restaurant concept order off a digital menu and then, as the name suggests, have their food delivered to their tables by roller coaster. Who needs a waitstaff?

Locations: 9 worldwide, including Nuremberg, Germany; Sochi, Russia; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Staffordshire, U.K.; and Vienna, Austria

Website: rollercoasterrestaurant.com

9. Modern Toilet Restaurant

Modern Toilet started as an ice cream shop, serving big piles of chocolate ice cream in bowls shaped like toilets. Now, it has a much more varied menu, but visitors still sit on toilets and eat off tables that look like bathroom sinks.

Locations: Taipei City and Taichung City, Taiwan

Website: moderntoilet.com

8. SnowRestaurant

You can’t visit this eatery year-round — it melts! The restaurant is located in the world’s biggest snow castle; everything, including the tables, is made entirely of ice and snow.

Location: Kemi, Finland

Website: visitkemi.fi

7. Waterfall Restaurant

“No shirt, no shoes, no service” doesn’t apply here. On the contrary, guests are required to remove their shoes so they can feel the water running over their feet while they eat.

Location: Villa Escudero Plantations and Resort, Tiaong, Philippines

Website: villaescudero.com

6. Robot Restaurant

It’s a young boy’s dream — from dinosaurs to dancing robots, this restaurant has it all. Visits must be booked in advance, as this dinner includes a spectacular show.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Website: shinjuku-robot.com

5. Kayabuki Tavern

Let’s monkey around! Actual monkeys bring guests their drinks and perform tricks for their entertainment.

Location: Utsunomiya, Japan

4. Heart Attack Grill

With its “Bypass Burgers” and a policy of allowing diners who weigh more than 350 pounds to eat for free, this novelty restaurant prides itself on being unhealthy. And, true to its name, people have died after eating there.

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

Website: heartattackgrill.com

3. Ithaa Undersea Restaurant

It’s been called “the most beautiful restaurant in the world,” and it’s easy to see why. The eatery is 16 feet below sea level and boasts 180-degree panoramic views of a stunning coral garden.

Location: Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives

Website: conradhotels3.hilton.com

2. Dinner in the Sky

If you’re scared of heights, you’ll want to avoid this concept at all costs. Diners are buckled into their chairs, then hoisted up to a table suspended 150 feet in the air by a crane.

Location: It originated in Belgium, but is now offered in 45 countries

Website: dinnerinthesky.com

1. Giraffe Manor

This is so much cooler than feeding the dog your unwanted broccoli under the table. At this restaurant, be prepared for a giraffe to stick his head through the window as you eat.

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Website:thesafaricollection.com