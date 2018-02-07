It’s easy to see why this video has received more than 89 million views on Facebook.

It’s perfect for indecisive people, for budding chefs, for dessert lovers — for everyone, basically. After all, who doesn’t want to have a choice among eight desserts? (Why not take a little of everything?)





RELATED: Oreo crust, cheesecake middle, chocolate topping — the dessert of your dreams is finally here

This dessert pan from Tasty is also sure to get people talking. It’s as visually pleasing as it is sweet and delicious!

You will need:

2 cups chocolate chip cookie dough

2 cups M&M’s cookie dough

2 cups brownie mix, prepared with ½ the recommended water

8 graham cracker sheets

4 ounces chocolate

1 cup mini marshmallows

3 sheets pie crust

2 cups apple pie filling

2 cups pumpkin pie filling

2 cups banana bread batter

2 cups cheesecake batter

Which one is your favorite — or, like us, do you love them all? Get the full recipe from Tasty.

More of our favorite treats