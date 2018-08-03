This year has been a whirlwind of food recalls, from the deadly outbreak of E.coli in romaine lettuce to the recent Trader Joe’s recall that saw wraps and salads pulled from the shelves. Even Goldfish and Ritz crackers were hit with salmonella concerns. Now, through the Food and Drug Administration, HP Hood LLC is voluntarily recalling half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because it could contain milk, an allergen listed on the label.

The FDA estimates that about 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the drink people choose because they can’t drink milk were shipped to over 28 states. That’s right, the drink people choose because they can’t have lactose could contain dairy. The recall notes that it’s safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. One person experienced an allergic reaction, but medical treatment or hospitalization wasn’t necessary.

The states the product was sent to include: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The affected cartons also have a Universal Product Code of 41570 05621 on the panel next to the Nutrition Facts. Customers who purchased the item are encouraged to return it to the retail location of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

Customers may also complete a web form on Blue Diamond to report their complaint.