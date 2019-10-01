It’s October 1st, which means that spooky season is officially here and what better way to celebrate with $1 drinks from our favorite place, Applebee’s! Ah, it doesn’t really get better than this. Hoping to get people in the Halloween spirit, the Vampire cocktail is said to be sold through the month of October.

The delicious purple cocktail comes in a 10-ounce mug and is made with dragon fruit, passion fruit, strawberry, a dash of pineapple and rum. Oh, it also comes with a cherry and some vampire fangs because who doesn’t like some good ol’ vampire teeth? It’s truly terrifying the drink comes in that big of a mug, I just hope it’s worth the hangover, that’s for sure.

Honestly, this kind of sounds like something you’d sip on at the beach since it does kind of seem like a tropical rum cocktail. But hey, for $1, I’ll take it. I can already see myself drinking four of these, putting on those teeth, and doing my best Dracula impression. I just hope it’s better than the Zombie drink they had last October because that mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime wasn’t the best.

Last month, the restaurant chain released its November drink of the month called “Adios” which was the perfect name for it. The bright blue concoction had FIVE, yes, FIVE different types of alcohol for just one dollar. So yeah, it was really appropriate to call it that since it had rum, vodka, gin, tequila, Blue Curacao, sweet and sour and a splash of Sierra Mist. Boom.

Here I was, thinking “there’s just no way Applebee’s could do it again.” And here I am, once again, looking like a fool — Will Corr (@WillCorr91) October 1, 2019

The drink may sound a bit hazardous but it was actually pretty popular. Usually, it’s called, “Adios Mother F**ker” in college bars, which is also appropriate because that what you’ll be saying to your friends when you have one or more of these bad boys.

So yeah, you’re welcome. Go get that $1 vampire, and have a fangtastic time. Happy boozy, oozy, spooky Halloween!