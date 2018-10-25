Sweet candy, a roaring fireplace, snow falling against the window. These are a few of the things many people look forward to when the temperature drops and the end of the year is looming. But there’s one, or, two more things some people, especially those who live in Texas wait all year for. Say it with me: Blue Bell Ice Cream holiday flavors.

Our Texas friends over at Blue Bell Ice Cream are already gearing up for the upcoming holiday season. We are excited to announce (and more excited to learn) that Blue Bell Peppermint Bark and Blue Bell Peppermint are now in grocery stores to get your holiday flavor excitement started on the right foot.

If sucking on a peppermint stick reminds you of your childhood, you are going to fall head over heels for this refreshing Peppermint ice cream. The peppermint base is cool and refreshing with a dotting of crushed peppermint candy pieces. Eat it plain, or serve it with a drizzle of hot fudge and sugar cookies. Better yet, serve a large scoop in a mug and top with espresso or hot chocolate. It’s a Texan affogato!

The second new flavor that Blue Bell has churned up for the beginning of the season is a holiday classic. Peppermint Bark ice cream features a smooth and creamy mint ice cream loaded to the brim with luscious dark chocolate chunks and white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies. We recommend serving this holiday favorite with a side of Christmas cookies to make the season bright.

Both of these delicious holiday ice cream flavors are now available in grocery stores and are available in Blue Bell’s classic half gallon carton. Grab your spoon and some warm mittens to keep your fingers toasty while enjoying these cool treats.