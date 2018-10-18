As a way to honor one of the best Christmas movies on earth, Pillsbury has announced a new ‘flavor’ of sugar cookies! “Elf” will be celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, which is why the cookie company decided to honor Buddy the Elf by celebrating his favorite food group -sugar- with the special treats!

The ready-to-bake sugar cookies will be sold throughout the holidays (even though it’s barely Halloween, let’s take a breather) at Target and Walmart with Buddy the Elf’s iconic green and yellow hat imprinted on them. The 2003 film made an impact worldwide, as Will Ferrell captured the hearts of millions with his portrayal of Buddy. The film also starred James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Daniel Tay, Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, and Ed Asner.

Just like Buddy the Elf goes around spreading Christmas cheer, it’s safe to say Pillsbury are doing the same by keeping their customers happy. The sugar cookies are easy to cook, which makes everything much more exciting. It’s the perfect holiday treat to enjoy while sitting down on the couch on a cold day and stay in to watch holiday movies. Those 24 cookies should be enough to get you through the whole 97-minute movie. Right?

I’m all for homemade cookies, but these Pillsbury pre-cut ones are legit. They are easy to make, require no mixing, leave no giant mess on the countertop, and there are no dishes to clean afterward. All you have to do is preheat the oven, open the package, place the sugar cookie dough on a cookie sheet, try not to take a bite out of the dough, place it in the oven, set a timer, and voila. Laziness at it’s finest!

Check out the other Pillsbury flavors too! There’s one for every holiday. Personally, these ghost sugar ones are my favorite! Which ones are yours?