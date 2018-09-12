Eating challenges should be in the Olympics. Would it be in poor taste to make shoveling food into your mouth a sport on the world stage, where starvation is still a real issue? Oh yeah. It’d be downright shameful. But also, oh well! We deserve to see how far the human body can push itself into obesity. We’ve seen how fast we can go, now let’s see how low.

All of that is to say that seeing someone intake an unholy amount of food — literally unholy, this is textbook gluttony — is always both entertaining and stunning at the same time. So, of course, this video of a girl taking down a giant ten patty burger, fries, and a milkshake is worth a watch.

I could not accomplish this, nor do I really want to. I’ve always wanted to do an eating challenge but dealing with the aftermath of ingesting 11,000 calories seems like a nightmare. Just nothing but ruined toilets and meat-induced sweaty coma sleep. That has to be days of intestinal torture.

The girl in the video, Nela Zisser, was taking on the new stack challenge at New Zealand burger chain Better Burger. The stack challenge actually only stipulates that you eat a burger with eight patties, but because this person wanted to play on expert she decided to throw on ten. Zisser claims she was “extra hungry” but I think she’s just showboating. Those two extra burgers were her equivalent of a bat flip. Zisser also elected to eat the fries and drink the shake, which was also not necessary to win the challenge.

Needless to say, she won the hat that Better Burger promised to winners. Maybe throw in a t-shirt too, considering how much extra punishment she elected to take. Make it a large.