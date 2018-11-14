Menu
Chick-fil-A hack Imgur

It’s official, Chick-fil-A customers are the most ingenious fast food consumers. Okay, maybe not official, official, but one person recently posted a genius Chick-fil-A hack to ‘eat mor chikin’ while slurping up a fresh lemonade. Imgur user, rblack12 posted on the popular image site their innovative way to enjoy chicken nuggets, Chick-fil-A sauce (or ranch dressing) and a drink using one hand.

Imgur

Just be sure you don’t have a beard when using this hack, especially now that Chick-fil-A is rolling out delivery service nationwide. Yea, you read that right, no longer do you need to put on pants to grab a spicy chicken sandwich with waffle fries. The chain’s full menu will be available for delivery via DoorDash from more than 1,100 restaurants.

And to celebrate the launch of the new service, Chick-fil-A is giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches to customers using the new delivery service between now and November 20th. Who doesn’t love free food?

To get the free chicken sandwich, customers must be within a 10-minute driving distance from a Chick-fil-A restaurant. Customers may order the free sandwich after 10:30 a.m. and through the DoorDash app or website. The order must be at least $5 and include the promo code: “CFADELIVERY.”

While the deal ends right before Thanksgiving, there’s no need to fret about a lack of Chick-fil-A during the holidays. Treat your friends and family to some of our favorite Chick-fil-A gifts.

