It’s the homestretch of the holiday season and nothing satisfies a snowy night as much as a movie and a full glass. Watching holiday movies is as much a part of the ritual of Christmas as a tree and presents are. What would December be without A Christmas Story marathon or black and white viewing of Babes in Toyland?

The only thing more perfect than a night with Buddy the Elf is a wine to pair with it. Greg Lambrecht, wine expert and founder of Coravin, the wine preservation system, has made it his mission to perfectly pair wine with experiences.

Coravin Moments is the first App that enables you to pair wine with movies, TV Shows, music occasions and more. Each Coravin Moment features a flight of 3 to 4 wines, to amplify every wine experience. If you like what you had, you can save your favorite Coravin Moments or share them with friends or use them again. The app also lets you scan bottles own of wine you already own, so that when you ask the app for a pairing for, say, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, it can let you know you own the perfect bottle for it. So what wine does make Clark Griswold even funnier? Greg let us know.

1. Charlie Brown Christmas

White wine: Rombauer Chardonnay.

This wine has enticing aromas of vanilla, peach, and mango layered with apricots, creme brulee, butter, and a slight minerality. Those scents are echoed as flavors on the creamy, rich palate. The long, smooth finish is marked by mouthwatering acidity which means it pairs perfectly with peanuts…

Red wine: Coppola Malbec.

A spicy wine with hints of pine which would cheer up any Christmas Tree, no matter how small.

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

White wine: Pikes Traditionale Clare Valley Riesling.

A fantastic Riesling from the other side of the planet, with a bracing acidity reminiscent of a cat biting into electrified Christmas lights…

Red Wine: Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz.

Big and bold, this wine always makes me smile. The perfect wine to bring joy and laughter despite difficult family and unwanted guests.

3. Elf

White wine: Domaine Huet Vouvray ‘Le Haut Lieu’ Demi-Sec.

Believe it or not, this is the answer to what pairs perfectly with syrup and spaghetti. No, really.

Red Wine: Alain Jaume Dom Grand Veneur Clos de Sixte Lirac.

This is a big wine from a tiny wine region, this large red wine stands tall amongst its peers.

4. It’s A Wonderful Life

White: Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Napa Valley.

A venerable wine from an acclaimed producer that makes you feel like you’ve swallowed the moon and “moonbeams are shooting out of your fingers and toes and the ends of your hair.”

Red: Duckhorn Merlot.

A true classic that brings comfort and no matter how many times you taste it only gets better with time.

5. Miracle on 34th Street

Rose: Caymus Conundrum Rose.

The perfect wine to match the rosy red cheeks of the real Kris Kringle.

Red: Domaine Drouhin Dundee Hills.

This Oregon pinot will make you believe it’s a Burgundy, and you never know, it just may be.

6. Any Lifetime Movie about a Single Mom

Red, White, and Rose: Dear Mom Wine in a Can.

Dear Mom features adorable single-serve canned wines made from Oregon grapes and is available in White, Red, Rosé and a new sparkling wine. Not only are the Dear Mom wines produced on sustainable vineyards, a portion of all sales being donated to charities that benefit women and moms around the globe. Dear Mom is wine with a mission – just like your mom and all those Lifetime movie moms!

7. Sleepless in Seattle

Champagne: Champagne Pommery

Champagne POMMERY is a classic when it comes to champagne. Their limited edition Holiday Brut Royal Gift Box features ornate Japanese art and Hokusai’s world-famous wave, making it perfect for gifting as is or livening up any holiday table. This fresh and elegant Champagne is harmonious, with a refined mousse and subtle flavors of persimmon, biscuit and golden raisin.