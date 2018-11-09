Don’t let those Hallmark Christmas movies lie to you, the holiday season is filled with intense pull-your-hair-out stress and finding easy shortcuts to get everything done as quickly as possible. We have so much to do, sometimes we have to leave everything to the last minute. Why do you think online shopping is so popular? You think we shop online weeks before Christmas? No, it’s more like, “oh shit, I didn’t get anything for my wife and it’s December 22nd, guess I gotta think of something real quick.”

That’s where this Christmas Tinner comes in. No time to make a heartfelt Christmas dinner for your family? No need to worry with the ultimate innovation for the lazy cook. The nine layers feature everything you want in a Christmas Day dinner in a tin can.

The layers are as follows:

Scrambled eggs and bacon

Two mince pies

Turkey and potatoes

Gravy

Bread Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

Brussels Sprouts with stuffing, or broccoli with stuffing

Roast carrots and parsnips

Christmas pudding

If you didn’t guess already, this Christmas Tinner has all the fixings for a traditional English Christmas Dinner. And while it seems that the scrambled eggs and bacon are out of place, I’m not one to judge how a culture celebrates their dinner.

Just watch as this guy tries it for himself:

Unfortunately, after hours and hours of investigation (okay, it took 30 seconds), we discovered that the dinner is actually a hoax from graphic designer Chris Godfrey. The fake can reminds us of the Whataburger Beer the internet loved just a few months ago.

The Christmas meal may not be available in any stores however it shouldn’t stop you from making your own this holiday season. Just grab an empty can and layer in all your holiday favorites. Boom, the Christmas Day meal is served.